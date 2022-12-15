On Dec. 5, the Maple Grove City Council hosted its 2023 budget hearing. The council approved the preliminary 2023 budget in September.
Finance Director Greg Sticha presented the City Council with the 2023 proposed budget, which totals $45.62 million, or a 3.62% increase, over the previous year.
He said there were several factors that have impacted the budget. Those include two new full-time employee positions (a park maintenance worker and a fire inspector), plus an embedded social worker and command staff changes in the Police Department.
“The embedded social work is funded partially by Hennepin County and the remaining portion of $60,000 is funded by the city,” Sticha said.
Other impacts to the budget include a $250,000 comp and class study, an increase in the road construction levy by $200,000 and adjustments of $300,000 for inflation.
The expenditures for the 2023 budget will be used for public safety (48.6%), general government (19%), public works (15.5%), parks and recreation/community center (14.8%) and “other” (1.2%).
Sticha said other important factors in the budget process are the transfer to the Park and Rec Fund and the Community Center, which is part of the general fund budget. The projected parks and rec transfer for 2023 is $223,100, or a 4% increase. The Community Center is $53,700 or a 6.28% increase.
The proposed property tax levy for 2023 is $41.2 million, which is an increase of 4.91% over the 2022 levy.
“These are the city tax dollars that the City Council has requested from its residents and businesses to fund through the property tax system,” Sticha said.
He added that the average statewide preliminary levy increase for next year is 9.1%.
The impact on the average home value will increase in 2023. A home valued at $425,000 will see an increase of $44 to $48 for the year in the city portion of their property tax bill for 2023. The council will formally adopt the 2022 budget and tax levy at its Dec. 19 meeting.
