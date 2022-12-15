On Dec. 5, the Maple Grove City Council hosted its 2023 budget hearing. The council approved the preliminary 2023 budget in September.

Finance Director Greg Sticha presented the City Council with the 2023 proposed budget, which totals $45.62 million, or a 3.62% increase, over the previous year.

