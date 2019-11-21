The subject of Territorial Road was once again a topic at the Maple Grove City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 18. The results from a traffic study of Territorial Road in October were presented.
In September the council directed staff to conduct a traffic study of the traffic volumes and speeds along Territorial Road between Fernbrook Lane and Rush Creek Road after the roadway was reopened. The council previously closed the road due to traffic and safety concerns.
Director of Public Works/City Engineer Ken Ashfeld said, “This was in relationship to potential changes in speeds and volumes in that area. And as you may recall this all culminated as a result of some road closures in the city of Dayton.”
The study was conducted to see if the speed limits along Territorial Road should to be dropped from 35 mph to 25 mph, or stay at the current 35 mph speed.
John Hagen, Maple Grove Transportation Operations Engineer, said traffic volume and speeds were gathered the week of Oct. 21. He gave the council a brief summary of the study findings.
Traffic volumes along this stretch of road have dropped by about 51% since the roadway was reopened this fall. When the road was repaved in 2016, traffic volumes were 990 to 1,275 trips a day. In the most recent study, traffic volumes were 850 to 930 trips a day.
Hagen stated that speeds along the road have not changed much since 2016. The new study shows that those driving in 85th percentile are speeding, but it has remained steady with those drivers driving around 44 mph since 2016.
“The interesting thing that you’ll notice is that the percentage of vehicles that are traveling at or above the posted speed limit are actually continuing to rise,” Hagen said. The study results show that lowering the speed limit to 25 mph would likely do little to impact driver behavior and probably result in a higher percentage of motorists traveling above the posted speed limit, according to Hagen.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The recommendations for the council based on the study results included keeping the 35 mph posted speed limit. Staff would work with the police department for speed management, such as a speed trailer deployment and extra enforcement activities along the roadway.
“It is also recommended that we continue to monitor the traffic volumes and speeds,” Hagen said. This includes considering traffic calming measures once the roadway reaches 2,000 vehicles trips per day.
The last recommendation was for city staff to work with the city of Dayton and Hennepin County to improve the geometrics and traffic control at County Road 81 and Territorial Road.
COUNCIL RESPONSE
Mayor Mark Steffenson thanked Hagen for the presentation.
Councilor Karen Jaeger said there were hidden driveways along Territorial Road and some trees that need to be trimmed, but felt the speed limit should stay at 35 mph.
Councilor Judy Hanson proposed a different speed limit. “I think 25 mph is too slow,” she said. “But since it’s been 35 mph and you still had pretty much 85% of the people speeding... I would proposed not 25 but cutting it in half and maybe 30 mph. And certainly, I think there has to be law enforcement out there enforcing.”
Councilor Phil Leith said he agreed with the staff recommendation of 35 mph. “It sounds like if 75% of the traffic now are already over the speed limit, then we need to get some enforcement up there and take of that,” he said. “And if it continues to be a problem, I think we can always look at other options.”
Also agreeing with the staff recommendation was Councilor Kristy Barnett. “I ask that we work with the police department and enforce what we have, and if we find that that’s not enough then we can revisit the issue,” she added.
The council first received the Territorial Road Traffic Study. Next the council approved maintaining the existing 35 mph speed limit on Territorial Road between Fernbrook Lane and Rush Creek Road, and directing staff to continue to monitor the traffic volume and speed of traffic along the road, to conduct another traffic study in the area in the spring, and report back in the future when traffic volumes reach high levels not compatible with the existing rural roadway.
Finally the council directed staff to continue to work with the city of Dayton and Hennepin County to improve the geometrics and traffic control at the County Road 81 intersection with Territorial Road in order to improve access for the developing portions of Dayton and reduce the reliance on the Territorial Road connection through Maple Grove to Fernbrook Lane.
Mayor Steffenson added, “I want to re-stress that part of the original deal for the city of Maple Grove providing water for significant portions of Dayton, was they were supposed to move forward and improve the Territorial Road and County Road 81 intersection as part of that deal. That was specifically written into our deal and that has not been done. I think that it’s important that we remind them of those obligations so that we can hopefully get those improvements made because it’s an ongoing safety issue.”
