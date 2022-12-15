Maple Grove imposing sales, use tax starting April 1

At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved an ordinance imposing a local option sales and use tax to help fund the renovation and expansion of the Community Center.
The council also discussed proposed plans for the Bella Woods development.
Imposing local sales, use tax
City Administrator Heidi Nelson presented the council with an ordinance that would impose a local sales and use tax to fund the Maple Grove Community Center renovation and expansion project.
“In the past two years, the city has taken a series of steps to advance a funding plan,” she said. “The first step in the process required the adoption of a resolution supporting the imposition of a local sales tax, which happened on Jan. 19, 2021, when the City Council passed a resolution.”
During the 2021 State Legislative session, the Legislature authorized the city to impose a local sales and use tax to fund the project.
“That legislation then required a question be presented at the next general election, which was this most recent general election here in 2022, asked the voters to approve an imposition of a sales and use tax,” Nelson said.
The question on the ballot was approved by voters with 18,739 yes votes and 15,060 no votes.
The next step is for the City Council to review and adopt an ordinance imposing the .5% sales and use tax. The city must also notify the Commissioner of Revenue at least 90 days before the first day of the calendar quarter when the tax is to be imposed.
“If you pass the ordinance tonight, we would provide notice to the Department of Revenue and then that tax would go into effect in the second quarter of 2023, so April 1, 2023,” Nelson said.
The ordinance was approved unanimously.
Bella Woods
Also during the meeting, the City Council received the concept plans for the Bella Woods proposed development.
City Planning Manager Peter Vickerman stated the project would consist of 121 residential units on 40 acres of land located north of 101st Avenue, east of County Road 101 and west of Arbor Lakes Parkway. Future Osseo Area School District land is located to the southeast of the proposed development site.
“The proposal is in the Northwest 610 Master Plan area,” Vickerman said. “There are two main development areas. The northeastern portion and then the southwestern portion, with a large preserved forested area between those two.”
The development would consist of 55 single-family detached homes in the center and eastern portion of the site, with 66 townhomes closer to County Road 101. None of these will be rental units, according to Vickerman.
This site is in a tree preservation district. The applicant is proposing to leave 76.4% of the trees on the site preserved. Vickerman’s staff memo stated this was much higher than most recent development projects. He added the applicant is proposing to preserve an additional 1.4 acres of non-tree preservation land and most of 9 acres of wetlands.
“The street system is a combination of public and private streets,” Vickerman said. The public streets would be used with the detached homes and the private streets would be used for the townhomes.
Applicant Paul Tabone, with Lennar Homes, asked the council if it was comfortable with townhomes.
Councilor Judy Hanson said she would be interested in seeing an alternative option without townhomes, but with smaller villa-type homes.
“We would like to move forward with this [townhome] concept, but keeping that in the back to see if maybe we could work through it a little bit internally if that’s an option,” Tabone said. “I think the preference would be to have the townhomes.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson asked why the council wouldn’t wait and have the alternative concept before choosing the best option. Vickerman said there would be time to do that.
“That seems to be the preference of the council is to look at that option,” Steffenson said. “I think that the sentiment of the community is there are a lot of townhomes, so I think it makes sense to look at that concept and see how it feels.”
The council tabled the concept plans for the Bella Woods development to bring back an alternative concept without the townhomes.
