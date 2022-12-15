Maple Grove imposing sales, use tax starting April 1

At its Dec. 15 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved an ordinance imposing a local option sales and use tax to help fund the renovation and expansion of the Community Center.

The council also discussed proposed plans for the Bella Woods development.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments