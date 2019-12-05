At its Monday, Dec. 2, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council hosted its 2020 budget hearing. The council will officially adopt the new budget at its next meeting.
The council also took action on some liquor license violations, as well as approving a new liquor license.
2020 BUDGET HEARING
Finance Director Steven Hauer presented the council with the proposed 2020 budget and preliminary tax levy.
The proposed 2020 budget is $41,701,900, or a 3.27% increase over the 2019 budget.
The city’s population is expected to exceed 68,200 in 2020. There is also more growth in commercial/industrial and apartments. In a staff report he said, “That steady growth in residents and commercial and industrial properties does create the need for additional expenditures in the form of additional staffing, supplies, maintenance materials or third party arrangements to provide municipal services.”
He said there are increases in expenditures for supplies, clothing, insurance, professional services, phone and radio service, repair and maintenance and training costs. An additional cost this year is for the upcoming elections, which includes a new presidential primary.
There will be budget decreases in postage, utilities, copier maintenance, street sweeping and capital outlay.
“The budget includes staff changes,” Hauer said. “Two new officers. One in the Safe Streets Unit and one in the Drug Task Force Unit. There is a food service coordinator in the Parks Department going from a current part-time to a full-time.”
The proposed expenditures are broken up by the following: Public safety uses 45.2%, public works uses 20.6%, general government uses 18.9%, parks and recreation/community center uses 15.1%, and other uses is 0.2%.
The proposed property tax levy for 2020 is $37,206,600, or a 1.68% increase over the 2019 levy.
“Development continues to be strong in the city,” Hauer said. “To date, through October, we’ve had just about $200 million in value of building permits.”
The impact on homes shows a 5.2% increase on the average home market value in 2020. The city has about 23,771 homes within an average home value of $323,800. These homes with average market values will see a decrease of 0.37%, or $3.82 for the year.
There are a total of 45% residential properties will see a decrease or no increase. Forty percent of residential properties will see an increase of 0.1% to 4.9%. The last 15% of residential properties will see an increase greater than 5%.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “Thank you Mr. Hauer, and thank you to your staff for all the hard work that has gone into this budget. And all the directors who have worked hard to make this a very efficient budget for our city.”
The City Council will adopt the 2020 budget and property tax levy at its next meeting Dec. 16.
LIQUOR LICENSES
The council also took up items dealing with liquor licenses.
The first were two liquor license violations. Two businesses failed liquor license compliance checks in November. Alcohol was served to a minor undercover/decoy at Frankie’s Chicago Style Pizza and at Teresa’s Mexican Restaurant.
The council directed the city attorney to prepare appropriate findings of fact and conclusion in support of the decision to suspend the on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license for Frankie’s for two consecutive days for a first violation within a three-year period and impose a civil penalty of $2,000.
The council also directed the city attorney to prepare appropriate findings of fact and conclusion in support of the decision to suspend the on-sale/Sunday sale intoxicating liquor license for Teresa’s for two consecutive days for a first violation within a three-year period and impose a civil penalty of $2,000.
In another liquor license matter, the council approved the on-sale/Sunday intoxicating liquor license for Ten Sushi, 11631 Fountains Drive, subject to compliance with liquor licensing in city code, with license to expire June 30, 2020.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the promotion of Jonathan Wetternach to the position of police commander effective Dec. 3, subject to a 12-month probationary period, and to begin the recruitment process for the vacant position of police sergeant resulting from the promotion.
PROMOTED Danielle Cheney to the position of building administrative coordinator in the Building Department effective Dec. 3, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
ACCEPTED the resignation of probationary firefighter James Wong, effective Nov. 12.
PROMOTED Shannon Burton to the position of fire prevention specialist/fire inspector in the Fire Department effective Dec. 3, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
