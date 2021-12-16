On Dec. 6, the Maple Grove City Council hosted its 2022 budget hearing. The council approved the preliminary 2022 budget in September.
Finance Director Greg Sticha presented the City Council with the 2022 proposed budget, which totals $44.08 million, or a 2.68% increase over the previous year.
He said there were several factors that have impacted the budget. There has been a new stormwater enterprise fund created, steady growth in residents, commercial and industrial properties creates a need for additional expenditures.
“There are three new [full-time employees] proposed in this budget,” he said. “One in admin, one in HR and one in the police department.”
A total of 1.25 full-time employee positions were eliminated from the budget. Those were from the engineering and IT departments.
The expenditures for the 2022 budget will be used for public safety (45.4%), public works (20.4%), general government (19%), parks and recreation/community center (14.6%), and other (0.6%)
“A couple of other important factors as part of the budget process is the transfer to the Park and Rec Fund and the community center, which is part of the general fund budget,” Sticha said. “The projected transfer for 2022 is $139,000, or 2.5% increase. And for the community center, a $70,000 increase or a 9% increase. That increase does include some adjustments for full-time wages, and part-time and season wages that are needed to maintain bodies in a number of positions.”
The proposed property tax levy for 2022 is $39.2 million, which is an increase of 3.03% over the 2021 levy. Sticha said the city’s average tax levy increase has been around 2% for the past several years.
“The question everybody is asking is ‘how does this impact me,’” he said.
The average impact on the average home value will decrease in 2022. The city has just over 24,000 homes with an average value of $354,606. These homes will see a decrease of $6.38 in the city portion of their property tax bill for 2022. Sticha said the city’s portion of a resident’s taxes is 25.2%. The rest of the taxes go to Hennepin County (30.2%), the Osseo Area School District (38.3%), and other districts within city boundaries (6.3%).
The council will formally adopt the 2022 budget and tax levy at its Dec. 20 meeting.
