On Dec. 7, the Maple Grove City Council hosted its 2021 budget hearing. The council approved the preliminary 2021 budget in September.
Finance Director Greg Sticha presented the City Council with the 2021 proposed budget, which totals $42.9 million, or a 2.87% increase over the previous year.
The reasons for the increase in the budget includes fairly rapid development and population growth. The estimated 2020 population for the city is around 68,780, with population expected to exceed 69,200 in 2021.
Sticha said the steady growth in residents, commercial and industrial properties creates a need for additional expenditures, including full-time salaries, clothing and individual equipment for staff, insurance, subscriptions, printed materials and small repair items. Although, no new positions are planned in 2021.
“There are budget decreases in the budget for part-time salaries, supplies, small tools, some utilities, seal coating, rental of equipment, and meeting expenses,” he said.
The expenditures for the 2021 budget will be used for public safety (45.4%), public works (20.4%), general government (19%), parks and recreation/community center (14.6%), and other (0.6%)
The proposed property tax levy for 2021 is $38.12 million, which is an increase of 2.46% over the 2020 levy.
“The question that most taxpayers probably have on their mind is, ‘How is this going to impact me and my home?’” Sticha said. He said the average home market value increased by 3.10% . The city has just over 24,000 homes with an average value of $335,400.
This year homes with values under $300,000 will see a slight increase in the city portion of their property tax bill of $7.65, or 64 cents a month.
“The impact to other residential properties is 63% of single-family homes will see a property tax decrease or no property tax increase,” he said. “Twenty-nine percent will see a property tax increase between .1% and 4.9%. And 7.2% will see a property tax increase between 5 and 9.9%.”
Only 0.9% of single-family homes will see a property tax increase of greater than 10%.
“This is the 11th consecutive year of a budget increase of 3.6% or less,” Sticha added.
The council will formally adopt the 2021 budget and tax levy at its Dec. 21 meeting.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.