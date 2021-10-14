Maple Grove hears request for new manufacturing building

The Maple Grove City Council considered a request for a new manufacturing building at its Oct. 4 meeting.
The council also took the next steps for North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility expansion.
MECHATRONIC SOLUTIONS
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell presented the council with a concept and development plan request from Mechatronic Solutions to build a 44,717-square-foot building at 11200 73rd Ave.
Mechatronic is a local robotics and automation manufacturer.
“The front of the building would face 73rd Avenue, with the loading docks to the rear,” he said.
Access to the site would be from two points along 73rd Avenue, one on the east side of the property and the other on the west side.
The building’s exterior is proposed to be constructed with brick, pre-cast panels, metal accents, and glass.
A total of 125 parking stalls are proposed.
Angell added a proposed landscaping plan that includes the addition of 47 overstory trees, 12 ornamental trees, and a variety of 220 shrubs.
The council approved the concept and development plans for Mechatronic Solutions.
NORTH METRO RANGE EXPANSION
Also during the meeting, the council approved matters related to the expansion project of the North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility.
The expansion of the range facility includes additional firing range space and update technology where it’s needed.
The facility was originally constructed at 20,000-square-feet and opened in 1993. Following a fire in 2011, the facility was upgraded to 22,000-square-feet. Today, it serves nearly 20 organizations with an indoor firing range, training classroom, and firearms simulator. There is also limited public rental time. This all has put the facility near capacity.
At its May 18 meeting, the Hennepin County Board approved $8.2 million for the expansion project of the range. This includes cover design and construction and related costs.
The city will contribute $3.5 million of state bond funds, $5.5 million of its own funds and land valued at $400,000 towards the expansion.
Related to the expansion project, the Hennepin County Board’s approval authorizes county staff to negotiate a joint powers agreement between the county and the city. Police Chief Eric Werner said this agreement would be for 40 years.
“It includes establishing how the uses of the expanded North Metro Range in conjunction with the city’s other [joint powers agreements] partners will work,” he said of the agreement.
The cities of Brooklyn Park and Plymouth, along with Hennepin County, will share in the operating costs of the facility with the city.
The council approved the joint powers agreement for the facility expansion with Hennepin County.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
RECOGNIZED the retirement of John Zenanko after his 20 years of working for the city as a central equipment mechanic.
PROCLAIMED October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the city. The council also recognized Domestic Violence Awareness and Action’s work to prevent domestic violence and its partnership with the city in the Purple Lights Initiative.
AUTHORIZED the execution of the 2021-22 Minnesota Department of Public Safety Towards Zero Death Traffic Enforcement Contract agreement. The city has been given a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, which will be used to conduct highly-visible and publicized overtime projects addressing the issues of impaired driving, seatbelt use, distracted driving, and speed enforcement.
