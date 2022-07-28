At its July 18 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council received and accepted the results from the 2022 community survey.
Transit Administrator Mike Opatz said, “About every five years we do a resident survey.” The first survey was conducted in 2001.
He said about 1,000 residents participated in a random survey. Opatz added this was a good response rate from the 4,800 randomly-selected households asked to take part.
“We got some really great information,” he said. “Bottom line, is our residents have many favorable things to say about the city, enjoy living and working and playing here.”
Jade Arocha, a survey consultant for the city with Polco, addressed the council on the survey results. There were several key findings that she addressed.
The first finding was the residents continue to “enjoy a high quality of life.” A total of 96% of residents rated their overall quality of life as “very good” or “good.” The last survey, done in 2016, had residents giving the city a 98% rating and a 96% rating in 2013.
These ratings included the city as a good place to live and to raise children.
“When asked how likely or unlikely they were to recommend living in the city to someone who asked and to remain in the city for the next five years, virtually all residents would recommend,” Arocha said.
She also mentioned the survey results showed safety, neighborhood quality, school quality and housing quality as the most important for the quality of life in the city. The least important were proximity to workplace, proximity to family, community center activities and career opportunities. She added these ratings have remained stable over the surveys.
The second survey finding stated residents were pleased with many of the communities characteristics. Specifically, the top-rated characteristics were cleanliness, quality of business and service establishments, availability of paths and trails, access to quality health care and the overall image of the city.
“Characteristics that improved from 2016 to 2022 were employment opportunities as well as car travel,” Arocha said.
The third key finding was that the city continues to rank high in the area of safety. The survey results show nearly 9 in 10 residents rated safety as “essential” to the quality of life in the city.
“Almost all residents (99%) reported feeling very safe or somewhat safe in Maple Grove during the day, including in their neighborhoods, downtown, other shopping areas and parks,” Arocha said.
The ratings for residents feeling safe in the city at night did worsen, especially in parks after dark. That rating dropped to 65% in 2022 compared to 70% in 2016.
The fourth survey finding stated that some services provided by the city have declined over time. The services residents stated that have decreased since the 2016 survey are street repair and maintenance, land use and zoning, traffic enforcement and the community center.
The fifth key finding found that government performance ratings are outperforming the national benchmarks, though there are some decreases. The residents surveyed gave the government a 71% rating for its overall direction. There was a lowering in the number of residents feeling the city welcomes citizen involvement from 75% to 68%.
The sixth survey finding has residents stating the areas for improvement for the city include traffic, transportation and growth balance.
“When asked to evaluate a list of potential problems, driving-related issues were at the top of the list,” she said. “Distracted driving and speeding and/or aggressive driving were the two biggest problems according to the residents.”
The two biggest challenges residents felt the city faces with growth are managing that growth (18%) and traffic and transportation (10%). This was a write-in question, according to Arocha.
The final finding is that there is strong support to modernize the community center. She said, nine in 10 residents strongly or somewhat agreed the city should invest in repairs, with the most important projects beginning with the improvement of air quality and energy and water efficiency.
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked why the final finding showed residents supporting repairs to the community center, but another finding found that residents found the community center was one of the least important items for quality of life in the city. “Do you have any ideas of how it ranked low there, but had such strong support?” she asked.
Arocha said in the ranking of most important and least important quality of life items dealt with all those items together. “The community center questions were stand-alone questions related only to the community center,” she said. “They were not part of a greater list.”
She also mentioned that since 2016 there has been a global pandemic and social unrest throughout the United States related to residents not feeling as safe in parks after dark. “This is a residents’ perception survey,” Arocha said. “Residents can tell us what they think, but not why they think it. So, while they may still generally feel safe in their own community, they may feel generally less safe in the greater area.”
Councilor Judy Hanson said, “I appreciate that perspective. I think it’s insightful.”
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said city staff directors will be looking over the survey results and working on opportunities for improvement in the city.
Residents interested in viewing the entire survey results, can go to maplegrovemn.gov and look for “community survey” under the “community” menu.
Other
In other matters, the council:
TABLED action on a remote workplace policy for more discussion. The policy would provide remote work options for eligible employees.
ACCEPTED the resignations of Michael Aasen and Steven Courtney from the Arbor Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.