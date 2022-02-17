At its Feb. 7 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council took up discussion on plans for the former AMC Theater site.
Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom presented the council with a concept plan for the redevelopment of the site.
“You have a proposal from Launch Properties to redevelop the almost 10-acre site,” he said. The theater opened in June 2001 as part of the original Arbor Lakes development, but recently closed.
The site is guided as “theater” use, which means an amendment is necessary to allow a retail operation to exist within the building.
The concept plans include the conversion of the theater building into a Floor and Decor store, specializing in selling home renovation products. Three additional retail/restaurant buildings are proposed on the site. The north building, about 7,500 square feet, would be located between Malone’s and Red Lobster. The east building, 6,000 square feet, and patio would be located to the south of Red Lobster. The west building, 4,500 square feet, would be located to the west of the former theater building.
Hogeboom said there were some concerns with the future delivery and pick-up traffic at the Floor and Decor building, including impacts at the Main Street four-way stop intersection. “We did work with our traffic engineer at the city as well as Floor and Decor and Launch Properties to develop a plan that guides traffic, deliveries as well as customers for pick up, and urges through signage the use of the southern entry point along Main Street,” he said.
Site improvements to the decor building include updating the exterior, an addition of a loading dock and the creation of a customer pick-up area. The renovations would begin this spring.
Councilor Phil Leith mentioned the new businesses would generate different traffic patterns. “I assume when they looked at the sizes of the buildings and what would go in here, they calculated the parking and whatever is left in that area is going to plenty,” he said. “I realize there’s not going to be 100 cars at Floor and Decor. The theater generated much more traffic and the timing for the movies would be when people are going out to eat, but the [new building] timing is going to help as well.”
Hogeboom said, “That’s why this plan works in terms of parking.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson asked about the Main Street intersection into the project area and if city staff has looked into it. “It’s one of the problem intersections we have in the city,” he said. Hogeboom said plans would come before the council at a future date, but city staff was considering a roundabout.
Dan Regan, president of Launch Properties, said he was committed to working with city staff on making improvements to the intersection.
The council approved the concept amendment and development plan for the former AMC Theater site.
Other
The council also:
APPROVED development plans for the North Grove Medical Center, which will be located in the southwest corner of the Maple Grove Parkway and 105th Avenue intersection. The plans include a two-story, 42,000-square-foot medical office building.
APPROVED the third phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park, located southeast of the intersection of Fountains Drive and Zachary Lane.
