At its most recent meeting, the Maple Grove City Council considered a digital sign project that would be used across the city with a centralized system for all city digital signs.
The council also accepted a donation on behalf of the Maple Grove Police Department.
DIGITAL SIGNage PROJECT
The council approved the first phase of implementing the city’s internal digital signage project.
This will expand and replace the REACH digital sign already used in the community center, to a uniform and centralized system across the city.
City staff worked with all the departments to create a centralized solution and has chosen a product that can be installed throughout the city facilities and present uniform content to a vast majority of visitors. Staff also reviewed several products based on features, pricing and usability before settling on Navori Digital Sign.
The content that will be displayed on the signs will be to promote various events, new services, highlighting city department programs, daily meeting schedules, dynamic concession menu boards, live and recorded videos (i.e. Mayor’s minutes), and more.
These types of content would be created and then pushed to any of the digital displays at the government center, community center, Central Park of Maple Grove, transit stations or other city facilities where the displays are capable.
Costs for the first phase of the project include the following: for licenses and support services pursuant to a subscription agreement, $38,000 for digital sign and monitor equipment, $20,000 for mounting monitors and network installation, and $12,000 for adding power. These costs will be paid for by a Northwest Cable Capital Grant fund.
Staff anticipates implementing the second phase in early 2020, which would include digital menu boards for concessions and additional signage to further improve fire department communications.
DONATION
Also at the meeting, the council approved a donation of $500 from Great River Energy to the Maple Grove Police Department’s crime prevention program.
According to Police Chief Eric Werner, the police department has provided crime prevention presentations to the staff at Great River Energy. He was told by a company representative that Great River Energy made the donation as a way to say thank you for the training.
“The police department is grateful for the generous donation by Great River Energy and appreciates the support for our agency’s crime prevention efforts,” Chief Werner said in a staff report.
