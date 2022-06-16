The Maple Grove City Council approved an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium on new rental license applications for single-family homes, townhomes and other direct-entry residences at its June 6 meeting.
Community and Economic Development Director Joe Hogeboom said over the past several years, the city has experienced a significant increase in rental properties of both new construction and existing residences converted into rental properties.
“In the last two years, we have seen a 30% increase in the number of rented units and rental licenses,” he said.
This presents two primary challenges for the city, according to Hogeboom. The first is a lack of staff to maintain effective and thorough licensing and inspections for the new and existing rental units. “Our staffing modeling has been struggling to really keep up with the rapid rise in the number of rental properties in Maple Grove,” he said. “Not only with all the new apartment buildings that we see, but also an exponential rise in the number of townhomes and single-family homes that are rented.”
The city has one rental inspector who is responsible for inspecting all Maple Grove’s rental units on a two- to three-year basis. There are also backlog issues with inspections, according to Hogeboom.
The second challenge is a loss of homeownership opportunities for properties within an entry-level and move-up level price point. “This is something we are very concerned about,” he said. “Maple Grove, last year, did not see a home sale for under $300,000, because many of the homes that are in that price point include townhomes and entry-level homes were either built for the purpose of rental or it was an existing housing stock situation that was converted into a rental.”
He added that corporations are acquiring homes under a certain price point (primarily under $400,000 in Maple Grove) at a rate that makes it difficult for individuals to acquire attainable housing.
To address the issue Hogeboom presented the interim one-year moratorium to the council. The moratorium will be in place from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023.
Apartment buildings and other shared-entry housing situations (condos and cooperatives) are not part of the moratorium. Renewals of existing licenses and already-approved projects are also not included.
“City staff will spend time during the moratorium to analyze some of the potential solutions to the issues that I raised,” Hogeboom said. “So, looking at staffing models, licensing procedures, looking at our fees and how much we charge and how often we inspect.”
He said staff will also look at opportunities to increase homeownership in the affordable and attainable level of housing stock within the city.
Councilor Kristy Barnett said she was in favor of the moratorium. “We did discuss this at our strategic planning session this winter as well as in a work session,” she said. “We have given this a lot of thought and we do need to make some changes. This will give staff the time they need to make those changes.”
