On Jan. 19, the Maple Grove City Council discussed an incident involving the Maple Grove Police Department at Maple Tavern.
On Nov. 21, police responded to a 911 call for service at the restaurant and bar. The officer responding to the call cited several violations of city code, including over-service, disorderly conduct, and violation of required closing time.
City Clerk Amy Dietl gave a brief overview of the November incident to the council. “The 911 call was made by a woman who claims she was physically removed at Maple Tavern by a bouncer due to some sort of altercation pertaining to her bill,” she said. “In the process of talking with people at the scene, the responding police officer made some comments and observations in his incident report that raised some concerns for [city] staff in regard to potential violations of the businesses’ liquor license terms and conditions.”
If a business fails to follow the terms and conditions of the license, the city can suspend or revoke the liquor license.”
The city’s attorney, Justin Templin, provided a letter to the Maple Tavern owners, which outlined several violations of city code. It was mentioned in the November incident report that one of the owners and manager on duty was very intoxicated. This was also noted in the letter to Maple Tavern
Maple Tavern just received its 2 a.m. liquor license from the state. The November incident noted that customers were still coming and going from the business at 1:40 a.m., which is against the current liquor license.
“Finally, Mr. Templin’s letter provided an opportunity for Maple Tavern owners to attend tonight’s meeting to speak to the incident and provide the City Council with information regarding what steps Maple Tavern has taken or is planning to take to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of its liquor license in the future,” Dietl said.
Representatives from Maple Tavern were not in attendance at the meeting. Dietl said she had been exchanging emails with Maple Tavern owner over the past few weeks. These emails were shared with the council.
Councilor Phil Leith asked Attorney Templin to explain more about the letter sent to Maple Tavern. “The conversations we had as a staff were to try to address this as an opportunity for Maple Tavern to explain what occurred,” Templin said. “The letter specifically said the council wasn’t going to consider suspension or revocation of the license at this time but could do so in the future.”
Councilor Judy Hanson said the council also had an option to place conditions on the license to ensure compliance. “If we decided that we at least place some conditions on their license, I assume that would be another thing we would have to reschedule,” she said. Templin said that would be the best way to go if the council decides to go that route.
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked if the council could receive data regarding 911 calls, bar fights, and DWI arrests near the city’s bars. Templin stated he believed the council was provided some of that data.
Mayor Mark Steffenson wondered if the council use the information gathered with this incident in future reviews of the liquor license at Maple Tavern. Templin said that was correct. “In the letter, I said it was going in their file,” Templin added.
Steffenson asked what the council wanted to do next.
Leith said there are regular compliance checks for liquor license holders, where if there are violations the license holder has some form of punishment. “Now we have, I guess, three violations listed here,” he said. “Do we do any follow up punishment? Do we hold a hearing? Or maybe discuss council member Hanson mentioned, other conditions?”
The council decided to have the Maple Tavern incident come back before the council at a future date for a hearing on the liquor license violations and consideration of suspension or civil penalty. A specific date has not yet been determined.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.