The Maple Grove City Council hosted its first full in-person meeting June 7. The council approved a proposed ordinance for food trucks, just in time for the summer season.
The council also approved a request for a Crew Carwash and supported a proposal to seek state funds for the future Maple Grove Community Center expansion and renovation.
FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell brought forth the food truck ordinance.
“For over the past decade, food trucks have been increasingly popular,” Angell said. “That’s really even extended itself further over the pandemic.”
Angell said the city does not have an ordinance directly related to the regulation of food trucks and other mobile food preparation.
“The proposed ordinance would put into writing current practices and build upon what we’re currently doing to ensure safety and standards of operation within the city,” Angell added.
Under the proposed ordinance, a city-issued license would not be required for a food truck to operate on private property within the city. A fire inspection permit from the Fire Department would be required to ensure the safety of the vehicle prior to operation.
“Hennepin County also licenses all the food trucks, since they are a health department,” he said. The county has a license that applies to all cities it is a health department for, including Maple Grove.
If the operators of a food truck desire to operate on public property or within the right-of-way, a special event permit from the city would be required.
Trucks must be in good operational order. Operators would be required to provide a trash receptacle with a lid.
The trucks would be required to be parked where they would not obstruct pedestrian, bicycle or vehicle traffic. Food trucks cannot park within 100 feet of a restaurant entrance without express written approval from the restaurant owner.
The hours of operation for food trucks and other mobile food preparation vehicles would be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The council had no complaints with the proposed ordinance and approved amending the city code regarding adding food truck regulations.
This ordinance would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Angell said this date allows city officials to reach out to food truck operators and make them aware of the new ordinance and conduct fire inspections.
CREW CARWASH
The council approved a development plan for a Crew Carwash. The car wash would be at the former Highland Bank site at the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Weaver Lake Road.
Associate Planner Jesse Corrow said the request includes the construction of a car wash and an interior cleaning building.
The proposed car wash building would be constructed, along with site improvements, on the western portion of the site. Three drive lanes on the west property line would direct customers through a kiosk before entering the car wash building. There would be a row of self-service vacuums.
The secondary building would be in the center of the site and offer interior cleaning services at a future date.
“Although the car wash use is expected to generate more traffic into the area than the previous bank use, the site plan is showing adequate room for stacking of vehicles,” Corrow added.
The building would be brick with a limestone base and accent bands.
Applicant David Bruckelmeyer, project manager at Crew Carwash, addressed the council. “Crew Carwash has been around since 1948,” he said. “It is a family-run operation. We take very great pride in our facilities.”
He added they hope to start construction of the car wash this July and open in late December.
Councilor Phil Leith stated the car wash is based in Indianapolis. He asked, “Do you have other car washes in Minnesota?” Bruckelmeyer said they just broke ground on a facility in St. Cloud.
Leith asked if when people are going through the first building with their vehicles, if it was just for exterior car washes. Bruckelmeyer said that was correct.
STATE BONDING BILL SUPPORT
The council also approved support for a proposal for state bonding funds to assist with funding specific capital improvements associated with the Maple Grove Community Center expansion and renovation.
This motion allows city staff to prepare a formal request for state bonding funds to supplement other funding sources. The deadline to be considered for the 2022 budget is June 18.
At a May joint work session with the City Council and Park Board staff, a consultant presented a summary of pre-design work for the community expansion and renovation. The work is a step for the submission to be considered for the bonding bill funds.
The pre-design plans and bonding bill submission identify the community center as a building program of aquatics, senior center, banquet and fitness space with the opportunity to include additions of a third sheet of ice, expanded arts space and curling center. The estimated cost for the project is $114 million.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the off-sale liquor license for Cub Wine and Spirits, 13335 Grove Dr. This will be a separate, free-standing building in the northwest section of the Cub Foods store parking lot.
APPOINTED Aaron Morris to the position of assistant fire chief of training effective June 28, subject to a 12-month probationary period. He has over 15 years of firefighter experience.
APPROVED the hiring of DeNea Dozier to the position of police officer effective July 6, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
CANCELED the July 6 City Council meeting due to the July 4 holiday.
ACCEPTED a $2,000 donation from the family of Bob Burlingame to the police department. Burlingame was a long-serving Maple Grove police officer (1962-1967), police chief (1967-1992) and mayor (1995-2001).
