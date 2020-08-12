At its Aug. 3 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council considered a variance to a home on Eagle Lake.
The council also ratified updates to plans related to employees during the pandemic time.
MAGDA DRIVE VARIANCE
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman told the council an applicant was requesting a 2.1-foot variance to the existing 40-foot shoreland setback at 6995 Magda Drive for the purpose of constructing a porch and deck off the back of the house.
The property is located on the far northeast side of Eagle Lake. A previous owner received a variance approval in 2006, which reduced the shoreland setback from a standard 75 feet to 40 feet.
“This is something that’s been done for a lot of the properties along Magda Drive, where it’s fairly tight between Magda and the ordinary high water level of Eagle Lake,” Vickerman said. “The actual open water of Eagle Lake is often hundreds of feet distant with a large cattail area. So that was part of our rational for granting variances along Magda to allow homes to be built in this location.”
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the variance. Vickerman added, “The only response or commentary we got from the public as part of the public hearing was in support of the variance request.”
The council approved directing the city attorney to draft a resolution approving the variance at 6995 Magda Drive.
RE-ENTRY/PREPAREDNESS PLAN
The council also ratified updates the city’s COVID-19 Re-entry and Preparedness Plan and the Interim Policy Temporary COVID Program for Employees.
The update relates to the executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz requiring Minnesotans to wear face coverings in most public places. The mandate is now reflected in both the plan and the policy.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
EXECUTED the first amendment to the Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Cedar Creek Energy. This amendment is due to a lower kilowatt system approved for the solar installation at the Public Works facility. This saves the city $157,714 in installation costs.
APPROVED a variance at 6240 Larch Lane to build an attached garage on a two-family house. Each side of the two-family house has an existing one-car garage.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Dan Vogtman from the Lake Quality Commission.
