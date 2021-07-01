Maple Grove considers variance for new high school scoreboard

There was some discussion at the June 21 Maple Grove City Council meeting regarding a sign variance that would be required for a new scoreboard for Maple Grove Senior High School.
Associate Planner Jesse Corrow told the council the applicant had requested a sign variance that would allow for a 318-square-foot high-definition video screen located in the south end zone of the athletic stadium at the high school. The entire scoreboard will stand just over 36 feet high, with an overall area of 1,020 square feet.
Corrow said the city’s sign code allows for dynamic display signs in limited capacities, the permitted display area cannot exceed 18 square feet.
The variance that could allow for the larger full-motion video display screen and has an integrated sound system, would also allow for off-site signage contained in advertising panels and the overall increased sign area and height.
Corrow said the scoreboard would be in the south end zone and face away from the residential areas located approximately 600 feet behind it. The scoreboard would only be used during the school’s sporting events, or about 30 to 40 times during the school year.
“The new scoreboard will provide for a more engaging fan experience that is similar to several other high school scoreboards in nearby communities,” he added. “This is a unique request and staff feels that the criteria for granting a sign variance are in place. And staff is recommending approval of the variance.”
Responding to a question from Councilor Karen Jaeger, Corrow said the sign was being paid for by the Maple Grove Football Boosters and advertisers on the scoreboard.
Ricardo Jones, the activities coordinator at Maple Grove Senior High, said the school was very excited about the new scoreboard. He added the funds were also coming from the Osseo School District.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked if the city had received any opposition to the scoreboard since the city received concerns from two residents. “Have we had any other neighbors reach out to the city that were opposed to this sign variance?” she asked. Corrow said, “No, those were the only two. A mailing was distributed for the proper distance for around the high school stadium.”
There was a nearby resident who expressed concerns over the sign and asked the council to table any action on the matter.
Terry Brennan, who had previously mentioned his concerns to the city, told the council he was opposed to the variance as the dynamic portion of the sign is 17 times bigger than the sign ordinance allows. “I believe this dynamic sign is going to be distracting to traffic traveling southbound on Fernbrook Lane,” he added. “I also think it’s kind of additional light pollution.”
He asked the council to table the item so more residents could be made aware of this proposal.
Councilor Phil Leith stated not much of the sign would be seen from Fernbrook Lane as the stadium bleachers would block much of the video.
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the sign variance request.
