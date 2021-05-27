At its Monday, May 17, meeting, the council received two development plans for housing projects for people ages 55 and older.
The council also considered the development plan for the first building in the second phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park.
housing proposal
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman presented the council with a proposed development plan for a 169-unit 55-plus rental housing building located just west of Grove Circle near the Maple Grove Hospital. These units will be market rate.
“They show a number of different amenities in the building,” he said of the applicant and its proposal. “Including an indoor pool, large courtyard area that would open up to a wetland area and park feature, clubroom, game room, golf simulator, and fitness room.”
The building’s exterior would have a mix of brick, stone and cement siding.
The applicant has also proposed ample landscaping with overstory and ornamental trees.
The council approved a development plan for the MHV Housing 55-plus proposal.
VILLAGE ARBOR LAKES SENIOR HOUSING
In a related matter, the council considered amendments to the concept and development plans for the Village Arbor Lakes Senior Housing project. This proposal includes a four-story, 201-unit senior living building.
The building would be a mix of independent living, assisted living, and memory care units. It would be located in the southeast corner of the intersection of Hemlock Lane and Arbor Lakes Parkway.
“This site received both concept and development stage plan approval last year for a 196-unit, four-story building,” Vickerman said. The applicant changed plans to meet building code requirements related to the memory care units. This memory care section of the building must be now separated into a one-story wing of the main building.
The building will have amenities such as a multipurpose room, kitchen and dining room, theater, club room, entertainment suite, fitness center, salon, and spa.
The building will have brick and siding on the exterior. All units will be market rate.
The council approved the amendments to the concept plan and development plan for the Village Arbor Lakes Senior Housing project.
ARBOR LAKES BUSINESS PARK
Also during the meeting, the council considered a development plan for the first building of the second phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park. This building would be located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Zachary Lane, just north of Fountains Drive.
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell said the development plan will split this plot of land into two separate lots. The property for the first building would be located on the land adjacent to Elm Creek Boulevard.
The proposed 221,549-square-foot building will look consistent with the buildings of the first phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park, directly to the east.
Angell said the plan includes a total of 269 parking stalls, which includes eight ADA accessible spaces.
“The developer would seek to break ground this summer, with anticipating building timing about one year for construction,” he added.
The council approved the development plans for the second phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the purchase agreement to sell three city-owned parcels of land on 73rd Avenue to MSI, LLC. Mechatronic Solutions is planning to use the property to construct a new 20,000-square-foot manufacturing/headquarters facility.
OFFICIALLY proclaimed Tuesday, Aug. 3, as National Night Out in Maple Grove. It is still undecided if the city will host its kick-off event at the Maple Grove Community Center.
