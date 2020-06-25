The Maple Grove City Council considered another retail building for the Village Arbor Lakes development at its June 15 meeting.
The council also waived some permit fees for a future Bottineau Ridge Apartments third phase. A concept amendment and development plan were approved for New Creations Daycare.
VILLAGE ARBOR LAKES
City Project Manager Jesse Carrow presented the council with concept and development plans for the construction of a new building within the Village Arbor Lakes development area. The Village area is located in the northeast corner of the intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Hemlock Lane.
The proposed building would be about a 5,200-square-foot multi-tenant building with a drive-thru. One of the known tenants is a coffee shop, which will take up one-half of the building space. The remaining space would be used up to two additional retail spaces.
The building will have a patio area for the coffee shop. Features of the building include varying heights and multiple earth tone colors. The building would be located directly north of Wahlburgers.
“We’re excited to complete this quadrant of this big development we started about four years ago. It is set up as a potential for up to three tenants, however, we are working with two tenants to occupy the entire building,” Tony Kuechle, with Doran Companies, said.
The council approved the draft planned development agreement approving the Village Arbor Lakes retail building D.
BOTTINEAU RIDGE APARTMENTS PHASE III
In other matters, the council approved waiving $140,000 of building permit fees, city sewer and water hookup and park dedication fees for the third phase of the Bottineau Ridge Apartments. These fees would be waived upon the approval of a development stage plan for the apartments.
Duffy Development Company, the developer of the Bottineau Ridge projects, has filled out an application for subordinate funding for Hennepin County HOME Funds Program and tax credits through Minnesota Housing to help with funding for the third and final phase of the apartments. This final phase would include 50 more units of affordable housing.
Duffy Development has been awarded about $600,000 in HOME funds, but to qualify for tax credits, the city has to grant $140,000 in fee waivers to the project. The city has previously waived about $107,000 in fees for the other phases of the project.
“I know there has been a demand in our city for this type of housing, and I thought that given that we’ve had some email requests and asks for that, it was an idea to pull it and show the city that we are working towards that,” Councilor Kristy Barnett said.
The development stage plan for the third phase of Bottineau Ridge is expected this year or next.
NEW CREATIONS DAYCARE
The council also approved the New Creations Daycare concept amendment and development plans.
Carrow said the applicant was seeking approval for a 12,798-square-foot childcare center located near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 101. This directly adjacent to the Havenwood Senior Living facility currently under construction. The applicant has expressed a desire to have programming connections with the senior facility.
An amendment is needed because the size of the proposed building in the original concept was 10,000 square feet.
Carrow said there were two large fenced-in play areas on different ends of the building. This will allow for separate groups to play and for outdoor classroom space.
Landscaping will include 30 new overstory trees and shrubs, grasses and perennials.
The building will feature multi-level and angeled roof lines with a stone tower at the front of the building.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
CANCELED the July 6 City Council meeting.
TABLED action the Territorial Greens residential concept plan until its meeting in July.
HIRED Brandon Scheunemann to the position of probationary paid-on-call firefighter effective July 1, subject to an 18-month probationary period.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.