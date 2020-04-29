The Maple Grove City Council has asked to place a moratorium on new apartment developments in the city during its April 20 meeting.
This action comes after Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom presented the idea of a one-year moratorium to the council.
“The city has been talking for some time about the number of apartment units seen in the city of Maple Grove and the surrounding area and how hot that market has been for probably the last five to eight years,” Hogeboom said. “A lot of apartment units have been added to the market.”
Increases in these types of units are nation-wide, according to Hogeboom..
“This was something we had talked collectively about wanting to perhaps take a pause, and take a look at kind of what we want to see going forward,” he said.
The city has the authority to put a moratorium in place to allow time to conduct a study. During the moratorium, any new apartment development proposal would not be evaluated by the council.
Hogeboom said a city study would look at whether or not an apartment saturation point has been or would soon be reached in the area, does the existing infrastructure around the city accommodate additional multi-family housing and could an overabundance of multi-family units lead to potential property maintenance and crime issues in the future.
“There are a couple of multi-family projects that are currently in the pipeline,” Hogeboom said. “The recommendation would be to let those continue under the same scrutiny that we would always provide through the [planned unit development] planning process and rather have this impact projects that are not in that planning process right now.”
Councilor Phil Leith is in favor of a moratorium.
“If you look at the projects with concept approval and above, you’re talking about 2,153 units already in the pipeline,” he said. Leith also wondered what the saturation point was and if the city’s roads could handle more units.
Councilor Judy Hanson agreed. “I would like us to at least explore that and maybe go forward with it.”
Councilor Karen Jaeger said the city has placed moratoriums before and felt this would be a good idea to do now on apartments.
“We would like to do this and have it before us sooner rather than later,” Mayor Mark Steffenson added of a potential moratorium. “I think the reasons that you brought forward tonight make sense of why we would put a moratorium in place.”
The council will receive an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium in May to vote on formally.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.