At its Tuesday, Sept. 7, meeting, the Maple Grove City Council discussed the creation of a tourism bureau and destination marketing organization specific to Maple Grove.
The council also recognized the retirement of firefighter Bryce Ehlert and received a development request from North American Banking for a new bank building.
DESTINATION MARKETING ORGANIZATION
The city has been looking into creating the Maple Grove Destination Marketing Organization. This would be a Maple Grove-specific tourism bureau and destination marketing not-for-profit group.
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell said last December the city informed Minneapolis Northwest Tourism it would be withdrawing from its convention and visitors bureau agreement by the end of 2021.
“Since that time, the decision was made to continue with the option of creating a new Maple Grove-specific DMO [destination marketing organization],” he said.
In June, the city agreed to use Zeitgeist Consulting to help create a Maple Grove Convention and Visitors Bureau. The consultants and city staff believe that moving forward with an independent not-for-profit organization is most logical for the city. This organization would also be separate from the city.
“Once created, the city would then enter into a contract for tourism services utilizing our lodging tax, which is a similar structure to what we currently have with Minneapolis Northwest,” Angell said.
The next steps in the process would be for the city to create a board with members and select a name for the new organization. He asked the council for any input be provided to city staff by Sept. 13.
The council approved moving forward with an independent not-for-profit structure for the Maple Grove Destination Marketing Organization and to utilize a starter board for the initial start-up for the organization.
FIREFIGHTER EHLERT RETIREMENT
The council also recognized the retirement of firefighter Bryce Ehlert for his 20 years of service to the Maple Grove Fire Department.
Fire Chief Tim Bush told the council Ehlert had been with the department since August 2001.
“Twenty years is a big deal,” he said. “For us in the fire service, especially the paid-on-call departments, 20 years is considered the gold standard. Being a firefighter is much more than just putting out fires. It’s going to car crashes, it’s going to rescues, it’s going to hazardous materials events.”
During his career, Ehlert served as a paid-on-call firefighter assigned to Maple Grove Fire Station 2.
Bush said that Ehlert had responded to over 500 calls during his last five years with the department.
Bryce officially retired from Maple Grove Fire Department Aug. 31.
Bush presented Ehlert with a plaque in recognition for his years of service to the city and the fire department. Ehlert also received a 20 years of service coin. The coins are given out for every five years of service.
“We’d like to say congratulations to Bryce,” Bush said. “We are extremely happy to see you reach this point. Thank you.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson thank Ehlert for his service and dedication to the city.
NORTH AMERICAN BANKING
Also during the meeting, the council heard a request for development plans from North American Banking Company for the construction of a 4,400-square-foot bank with a drive-thru.
Angell said the proposed development would be located in the last remaining open parcel in the Village Arbor Lakes development, located in the northeast corner of the Elm Creek Boulevard and Hemlock Lane intersection.
The building would have large amounts of brick and natural stone on the outside. There would also be a combination of glass and metal paneling on all four sides.
The council directed the city attorney to approve the development plans for North American Banking Company.
Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring, with a fall opening of the building.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for Max’s on Main, 7890 Main Street. The new sports bar and grill will be taking over the former Claddagh space and plans to open in October.
APPROVED the appointment of Autumn Freng to the position of police officer, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
APPROVED the appointment of Austin Olson to the position of light equipment operator in the Public Works Department effective Sept. 8, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
APPROVED the Rice Lake drawdown project for the 2021-22 winter season. The purpose of the drawdown is to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species and improving water quality within Rice Lake.
