The Maple Grove City Council met Monday, March 16, new measures were taken to protect council members and staff members from the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilors were spaced farther apart to limit contact and practice social distancing as part of CDC’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Members of city staff were also spread out in the audience portion of the council chambers.
The council received an update on city’s response to the outbreak as well as approving a development stage plan for a new KinderCare Child Care site.
COVID-19
At the beginning of the meeting, Fire Chief/ Emergency Management Director Tim Bush gave the council an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
He said some city buildings have closed. Over 20 of the 54 COVID-19 cases in the state are from Hennepin County.
“Many of our neighbors have suspended meetings and trainings,” he said. “In some cases, cities have chosen to close all their public buildings. Maple Grove doesn’t take the danger lightly.”
He said he’s been working city department heads to do what’s best for the city. “This past weekend we completed a partial activation of our Emergency Operations Center,” Bush added.
He added that the management team is monitoring the situation every day.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “I know staff has spent a lot of time talking about this, thinking about this, figuring out what to do. We appreciate those efforts.”
Steffenson added he saw an advertisement online from the Mayo Clinic. “I thought it was appropriate what they were saying. It was ‘ Prepare, prevent, don’t panic.’”
In a related matter, the council also approved a temporary COVID-19 leave policy.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said staff worked on updating the leave policy for employees.
There are two aspects of the temporary policy, which will help employees who do not have child care, become ill or have a family member that is ill and need to self-quarantine. The first deals with remote work arrangements, which the city currently does not have in place.
“What we’re proposing is that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote working arrangements may be made with employees whose positions allow them to work remotely, with department director approval,” Nelson said. “Essential job function, city business needs, and technology availability will all be factors included in the planning of these arrangements.”
The second aspect is for paid leave for quarantine, “So employees who have been ordered by a medical professional or public health official to stay home under quarantine due to possible exposure of COVID-19, but are not sick, will be eligible for up to two weeks of paid leave,” she said. This leave would be reserved for certain situations where all other possibilities have been exhausted. Any employee who knowingly travels to a level 3 risk area, determined by the CDC, is not eligible for this leave.
KINDERCARE
In other matters, the council directed the city attorney to draft a resolution approving a development stage plan for a KinderCare Child Care facility located between County Road 101 and Alvarado Lane, near the Hy-Vee store.
Jesse Corrow, Maple Grove Associate Planner, told the council the building would be about 12,000 square feet and would provide educational and child care services for up to 136 students. The hours of operation would be from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The building would be made of brick with numerous large windows. There would be accents of natural stone and cedar trim on the entrance columns.
There would also be a large fenced-in play area on the south side of the property. This would require a majority of the trees on the property to be placed along the lot perimeter. Corrow said this would provide significant screening.
