Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow in the evening. Windy and remaining cloudy late. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.