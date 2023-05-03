The Maple Grove City Council ended up tabling a new proposal for 50-foot-wide home lots within the Rush Hollow development at its May 1 meeting.

The council also approved K-9 Calo’s retirement and proclaimed May 4-7 as Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments