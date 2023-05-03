The Maple Grove City Council ended up tabling a new proposal for 50-foot-wide home lots within the Rush Hollow development at its May 1 meeting.
The council also approved K-9 Calo’s retirement and proclaimed May 4-7 as Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters
Rush Hollow
Back before the council was the Rush Hollow development – specifically, the 50-foot wide home lots.
The project is proposed for the northwestern part of the city at the redesigned intersection of Territorial Road and Maple Grove Parkway. County Road 81 would be situated immediately south.
Planning Manager Peter Vickerman said, “David Weekley Homes is proposing to purchase the 50-foot wide lots in the Rush Hollow development. There are 60 of them in total.”
He said that when the council originally reviewed the proposed development last fall, Pulte had proposed a mixture of two-story and one-story homes for these lots.
The City Council at that time had concerns with the homes and asked Pulte to come back with a different home style. Pulte came back with single-story villa homes on the 50-foot lots.
“David Weekley has come into the picture to purchase these and is proposing a mix of single-level units as well as some two-story units,” Vickerman said.
The homes would be built on slabs, with two to five bedrooms.
The market for these homes would be for those ages 55 and up and looking to downsize.
“Staff did speak with the applicant about this and said, ‘These are really looking similar to what the council initially rejected on this site,’” he said.
Zach Mahan, with David Weekley, said that although the homes would be targeted to older adults, there wouldn’t be an age requirement.
Councilmember Kristy Barnett stated she had a hard time understanding how a two-story home with five bedrooms could be targeted to a senior-plus group. Mahan said the homes wouldn’t have five bedrooms, but three to four bedrooms.
“How many of the 60 lots would be one level?” Barnett asked. Mahan said he did not have that information at the time.
Councilmember Judy Hanson asked about the price ranges of the homes. Mahan said the homes would range between the mid $500,000 to the low $600,000.
It was asked where the bedrooms would be located in the two-story homes by Councilmember Rachelle Johnson. Mahan said they would be upstairs.
Councilmember Kristy Janigo said she was concerned with targeting these homes to 55-plus people and having bedrooms upstairs. Another concern was with the departure from what was approved last fall.
“I know that a lot of discussion when into this last October, so I’m having a hard time kind of coming back to square one,” she said.
Johnson asked about distances between these homes and those that may have a three-car garage. “What would that do to the distance between houses?” she asked. Mahan said the setbacks would be the same, 10 feet between homes with a slight garage extension.
She continued that the neighbors last fall spoke that they were encouraged the villa-style homes. “So they did not have the two-tier elevation,” Johnson said.
Hanson added that was concerned about how would the city explain to these neighbors that a preferred and fought-after villa style had changed.
“I’m not excited about this just because of everything we went through and how hard we worked and how I really felt we really stepped outside of our comfort zone to have that happen,” Hanson said. She suggested he come back with a product that more resembles what the council approved last fall.
Mayor Mark Steffenson and Janigo agreed.
“It seems to me that you’re unlikely to see us approve this tonight,” Steffenson said.
The council tabled the item and asked David Weekley Homes to come back with a new proposal.
K-9 Calo retirement
Also during the meeting, the City Council approved the retirement of Police K-9 Calo and the ownership transfer to Sgt. Keith Stuart.
In 2018, the City Council restarted the canine program within the police department after 20 years.
Stuart and Calo led the reimplementation of the program after they graduated from the 12-week St. Paul Police K-9 Academy. Calo received certifications in apprehension and narcotics detection.
“Sgt. Stuart and Calo were an immediate success in their daily service and especially with their community outreach work during patrol shifts or special events,” Hanson said. “Calo has had an incredible high-drive personality and provided 5 years of tremendous service to the citizens of Maple Grove.”
Because there is a unique relationship between the two, Calo would be unsuitable as a pet for any owner except his handler Stuart.
The city has agreed to transfer ownership, responsibility and liability to Stuart at no cost to the city.
“The police department thanks Sgt. Stuart and Calo for their outstanding service to the community during the past five years and successfully restarting the canine program,” Hanson said.
Light the Night
The City Council proclaimed May 4-7 as Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters in memory of firefighter Michael Paidar, who died in August 2020 from cancer. It was ruled that he died in the line of duty.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation annual memorial is a tribute to honor the service and sacrifice of firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
“As we have said each year, we will never forget the work of firefighter Mike Paidar and his family and his loss,” Hanson said.
The city will be lighting the Maple Grove Town Green in red. It also invites residents and businesses to participate with red lights on their property.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a tree replacement program for residents who have had a boulevard tree removed as part of the Emerald Ash Borer Management Program. Residents affected will receive a voucher for a tree of their choice from the city’s fall tree sale.
APPROVED and proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 14-20 as Police Week in the city. Residents and businesses are encouraged to turn their porch lights blue to honor Minnesota’s fallen officers.
PROCLAIMED Aug. 1 as National Night Out in the city.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.