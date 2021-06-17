New firefighters and promoted police officers were sworn in at the June 7 Maple Grove City Council meeting. Because the meeting was the first fully in-person meeting in over a year, the council chambers were full of family members, and members of the Maple Grove fire and police departments.
NEW FIREFIGHTERS
Several new Maple Grove firefighters took their oaths of office during the meeting. Eric Barry, Sam Eininger, Gary Hendrickson and Randy Sartor were sworn in by Mayor Mark Steffenson.
Fire Chief Tim Bush said, “Firefighters serve the residents and businesses of Maple Grove making our community as fire safe as possible. All Maple Grove firefighters are required to hold four Minnesota Fire Service Certification Board certifications and one Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board certification.”
Barry is a longtime city resident and is a technical engineer.
Eininger has been a resident for four years. He works full-time as a Minneapolis firefighter.
Hendrickson has been in the fire service for 26 years. He currently serves as the deputy fire chief in Brooklyn Center. He moved to Maple Grove five years ago.
Sartor is a resident and a retail manager for Target.
NEW POLICE OFFICERS
The City Council also administered the oath of office to four police officers who were promoted within the department.
Police Chief Eric Werner presented each of the officers to the council.
Travis Poduda was promoted to captain. He has been with the department for over 21 years, serving as a patrol officer, general investigator, Safe Streets Unit officer and patrol union president. He also has served as a patrol sergeant for over six years.
“Other key assignments include commander of the Emergency Response Unit, supervisor of the Field Training Program, leader of the Maple Grove Mobile Field Force contingent, and he is well-respected amongst his peers and other agencies within the profession,” Werner said.
Brad Holzerland was promoted to sergeant. He has been with the department for over 19 years, serving as an officer, investigator and school resource officer, and jail administrator.
“His notable accomplishments include Special Olympics Polar Plunge, Cop on Top and Torch Run coordinator,” Chief Werner said. “He is also a use of force instructor and adjunct professor at ITT Technical Institute.”
Aaron Schonning was promoted to sergeant. He has served the department for eight years as a police officer and Safe Streets Unit officer. Some of his specialty assignments include Emergency Response Unit, Police Explorer advisor and Crisis Intervention Team.
“Prior to becoming a police officer with Maple Grove, Aaron served as a police officer for four years with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and for four years with the United States Marine Corps.”
Grant Smith was promoted to sergeant. He has served the department for the past 14 years as a community service officer, patrol officer, investigator, school resource officer and core school resource officer.
“He was assigned a number of specialty positions that include field training officer, background investigator, School Assistance Team member to ISD 279, as well as their Risk and Emergency Management Advisory Committee, and also the Citizens’ Police Academy co-coordinator.”
