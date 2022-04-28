The Maple Grove City Council took the next steps in the rehabilitation project of a portion of Main Street at its April 18 meeting.
Three new police officers were also sworn in during the meeting.
Main Street rehabilitation project
The council moved forward with the Main Street rehabilitation project, adopting the special assessments against the benefited properties, awarding a contract for construction and approving the purchase of selected project materials.
The project consists of the reconstruction of the street with bituminous pavement, utility improvements, curbs with updated ADA facilities, sidewalks and streetscape elements. The utility improvements include rehabilitating existing hydrants and gate valves, sanitary sewer and storm sewer casting replacement and minor sewer improvements due to the realignment of the curb and gutters.
As part of the streetscape improvements, there will be expanded gathering spaces and an increase in the number of trees. An expanded gathering space is proposed mid-block on the north block (next to Arbor Lakes Parkway) with a larger pergola structure with additional seating and dining areas. The existing plaza space on the southwest corner of the north block would be expanded for more seating and event space.
Jupe Hale, assistant public works director and assistant city engineer, said the total proposed assessment amount for the project work is $1.409 million, which will be split between seven properties.
“The lower bid did come in significantly above the engineer’s estimate, due to the environment that we’re in today,” he said. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $2.57 million. The bids received from contractors ranged from $3.27 million to $3.95 million. Staff recommended awarding the contract to low bidder New Look Contracting, Inc.
The city also opted to solicit direct quotes on some project materials. These include five trash receptacles, 16 bike racks, 25 steel tables, and 92 steel chairs. Hale said this was done to control product style and get ahead of delivery time frames.
Three quotes were received for the materials, and city staff recommended purchasing the items from Flagship Recreation for $109,691.
New police officers
Police Chief Eric Werner presented the City Council with the police department’s three newest officers.
He said each officer has completed field training was assigned to solo patrol.
Officer Autumn Freng has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice in leadership and management from Rasmussen University. She also has a law enforcement certificate from Century College. She was a Maple Grove police explorer from 2015 to 2019, and a community service officer with Maple Grove from January 2018 until she was hired as an officer.
Officer Daniel Smith has an associate’s degree from North Hennepin Community College and a law enforcement certificate from Hennepin Technical College. He is a former police explorer and former fire explorer. He was a South Lake Minnetonka Police Department community service officer from May 2013 to August 2018, and a Deephaven police officer from Aug. 2018 until hired by Maple Grove.
Officer David Gordon has a bachelor’s degree and law enforcement skills program from Metropolitan State University. He worked as a Springfield police officer from May 2016 to November 2016, and a Sleepyeye police officer from July 2016 until being hired with Maple Grove.
Mayor Mark Steffenson gave each officer the oath of office.
