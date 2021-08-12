Maple Grove approves wine, spirits building for current business

At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved concept and development plans for a Cub Wine and Spirits building.
The council also heard a request for a conditional use permit which would allow a church to develop and build a building in the northwest portion of the city.
CUB WINE/SPIRITS
The council approved the concept and development plans for a new Cub Wine and Spirits building located at 8150 Wedgewood Lane. This 8,650-square-foot stand-alone building will use a portion of the northwest part of the current Cub Foods parking lot.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said, “No changes will be made to the different access points along Wedgewood or Grove Drive, but there will be some internal modifications to provide traffic movement into that area.”
The building is proposed to be a brick building with stone accents. There will be windows on all four sides. There will be wood-looking wall panels for contrast with the signage. “They want to try and match the existing store, but also have a modern look to it as well,” Vickerman said of the proposed building.
A total of 22 new overstory trees will also be planted as part of this project.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked when the building would be opened. Applicant Jim Hornecker, director of real estate with Cub Foods, said as soon as possible. “Ideally, we’d get open by Christmas, but with material delays and such things, the reality is that we are probably more likely going to have a January opening,” he added.
NORTHWOOD CHURCH
In other matters, the council considered a request for a conditional use permit to construct a Northwood Church building at 15980 105th Avenue.
Vickerman said, “The applicant has owned this site for a number of years and has intended to build a church here for a while.”
The church would be located on the southern portion of the lot, near 105th Avenue. Two accesses to the site would be located off of 105th Avenue.
Most of the northern portion of the property will be an open area. Vickerman added that some of this land is also being used for stormwater ponding.
The city code has specific requirements for religious uses, and Vickerman said, “They meet all those with the exception of some landscaping requirements that city staff is working with the applicant on.”
These requirements include adding more trees for screening along the neighboring properties.
Applicant Scott Fjellman, a representative of Northwood Church, said, “We’ve been a church here in Maple Grove for 21 years. We’ve owned this property since 2009 and are anxious to build. We finally have raised enough money to do so.”
He added the church currently has about 250 attending members. The church is currently renting space in the Maple Grove Community Center and has done so since 2006.
“We’ve enjoyed our time there, but we’re ready to have our own building,” Fjellman added.
The council approved the conditional use permit for the future Northwood Church building.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.