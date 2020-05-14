At its May 4 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council talked about new signage for the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. The new sign would be located on the Maple Grove Transit parking ramp, which is located next to the Shoppes and Interstate 694.
The council also expressed its support for funding for the Highway 610 connection and the interchange at Highway 169 and Elm Creek Boulevard.
SHOPPES SIGNAGE
Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom said last year management from the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes contacted the city to see if “Shoppes at Arbor Lakes” signage could be placed on the Interstate 694-facing side of the Maple Grove Transit parking ramp.
“Shoppes management feels that the signage, which would be visible from Interstate 94/694, would help increase the visibility of the shopping center,” he said.
Hogeboom added the sign usage would become part of the city and the Shoppes existing agreement.
The next steps would be for the city and the Shoppes management to create an agreement. This would require that Shoppes would “be responsible for costs associated with design, installation and maintenance of the sign,” according to Hogeboom.
Councilors Phil Leith and Judy Hanson said they were in support of the signage.
Councilor Kristy Barnett agreed.
“I think, as the other [councilors] have said, we need to support the Shoppes when we can,” she said.
Councilor Karen Jaeger said she liked the design.
Final approval will be coming before the council shortly.
FUNDING HOPES
In other matters, the council approved two resolutions supporting funding for major road projects.
The first approval was for support for a grant application for funding for the Hwy. 610 connection between Hwy. 610 and County Road 30.
Currently, a major portion of the Hwy. 610 project has been completed. There are only two phases that remain — the completion of Hwy. 610 connections at Interstate 94 and the extension to County Road 30. The estimated costs for these final phases are $48 million (final connections are $21 million and the extension is $27 million).
“As with many future transportation projects, funding remains the largest hurdle to complete the Highway 610 Extension project,” city staff said in a memo. The city received a $7 million from the Metropolitan Council 2018 Regional Solicitation funding and was awarded this in January 2019.
Staff was planning to pursue a $25 million grant from the USDOT’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Transportation Grant program.
The second approval was for support of the city’s application for funding through the Metropolitan Council’s 2020 Regional Solicitation program for the Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Boulevard interchange project.
The city has been pursuing funding for this project since 2009. The total costs for the improvements is estimated to be $16 million.
The maximum grant amount from the solicitation program is $10 million, which the city is asking for.
OTHER
In other action, the council
APPROVED an ordinance prohibiting the development and construction of any new apartment projects for up to one year. A moratorium would be put in place, but would not impact any projects that have already received preliminary or final approvals from the city.
APPROVED the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license and brew pub off-sale license for Granite City Food and Brewery.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.