Maple Grove approves plans for final Arbor Lakes Business Park building

The Maple Grove City Council approved development plans for another building in the Arbor Lakes Business Park development at its March 7 meeting. Here is a conceptual drawing of the Arbor Lakes Business next phase building.
At its March 7 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved development plans for the final building in the Arbor Lakes Business Park development off of Elm Creek Boulevard between Zachary and Revere Lanes. To the west is the Fountains at Arbor Lakes development.
In 2017, the council approved the first phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park project, which develops the property into a 5-acre business park with four office/warehouse buildings on the site. The four buildings would total about 985,000 square feet. The first two buildings have been constructed. The first building of phase two is currently under construction.
Economic Development Manager Brett Angell gave the council information on the proposed building. “It would be one building of approximately 221,000 square feet. It would mirror what we’ve seen in the previous three buildings,” he said.
The higher finishes of the building would face the public roadway, with loading docks on the side of the building facing the building currently under construction.
Access to the site would be via two points along Fountains Drive. There would be 246 parking stalls, which includes eight ADA-accessible stalls.
There would be 73 trees planted, along with a large volume of ornamental trees, shrubs and perennials. Angell said, “The landscaping really focuses on the south, west and the east, with a block of the landscaping coming on the western side which would further screen the view from the retail areas.”
The building’s architecture will mirror the first three buildings in the development.
“This product type is in very high demand currently,” he said. “We have very low industrial vacancy rates within the city and these buildings are providing an option for both existing buildings and new businesses looking for space within the city.”
Applicant Joe Bergman, with Endeavor Development, thanked the council for its consideration of the proposal.
In other action, the council:
AUTHORIZED the city administrator to execute the purchase of a 2021 Ford Transit 350 Extended Length van for $72,196 for the Maple Grove Transit’s MY RIDE service. This new van will help support the growing demand for local trips and service to the expanded MY RIDE area.
