Maple Grove approves plans for dental office building

(Graphic courtesy of City of Maple Grove)

The Maple Grove City Council approved the concept and development plans for Dental Associates of Maple Grove’s proposal for a 13,606-square-foot building at its Nov. 21 meeting.

Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell told the council the proposal includes a 13,606-square-foot dental office building, which would be located on a portion of the Maple Grove Covenant Church property at 9350 Upland Lane.

