Maple Grove approves plans for dental office building

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council discussed the concept and development plans for the Dental Associates of Maple Grove proposal.
Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell told the council the proposal includes a 13,606-square-foot dental office building, which would be located on a portion of the Maple Grove Covenant Church property at 9350 Upland Lane.
“The applicant is proposing to subdivide the property into a 2.5-acre parcel on the north end,” he said. “The remaining 9.2 acres to the south would be retained by the church and it would continue to operate as that use.”
There would be 121 parking stalls to the north, east, and southern sides of the building. The main entrance to the building is proposed to face east. A patio and staff entrance are planned on the west side of the building.
Access to the development is from the north at 95th Avenue and from the west at Upland Lane.
Angell said the proposed architecture of the building is mainly brick with glazing and metal wall panel accents. Windows are planned on all sides of the building.
Councilor Karen Jaeger asked why one of the five ADA parking stalls wasn’t closer to the front of the building and in the main parking lot area.
Applicant Steve Miller, with MSP Commercial, stated the ADA stall could be moved. Project architect Eric Reiners, from the firm SRa, added the grading and slope of the site would have to be taken into consideration.
The council approved the concept and development plan for the proposed Dental Associates of Maple Grove office building.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the promotion of Markus Yager to the position of city assessor effective Nov. 22, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
AUTHORIZED staff to begin the recruitment process for a senior residential appraiser.
AUTHORIZED staff to begin recruiting for the vacant assistant fire chief of professional standards and training position due to the resignation of Aaron Morris.
