The Maple Grove City Council approved a new multi-tenant building development stage plan for the Markets at Rush Creek at its Feb. 3 meeting.
The council also authorized the city to apply for a Minnesota Investment Fund Loan on behalf of a new business in Maple Grove.
MARKETS AT RUSH CREEK
The council approved the Markets at Rush Creek outlot multi-tenant development stage plan. This 12,000-square-foot multi-tenant building would be located between 70th Way and Bass Lake Road, adjacent to the Hy-Vee convenience store and northwest of the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh building.
Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom said, “No tenants names have been released at this point, but we are told that there will be a coffee/food component, potentially a beauty component, a dental office or financial component as well.”
Vehicular access to the site will be at roadway connecting Bass Lake Road and 70th Way N. and a shared driveway with the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh store.
Phil Hoey, with Hy-Vee, said the exterior of the building would complement the Hy-Vee stores near it.
He added there would be between five and six tenants in the building. “We’re in discussions now,” Hoey said of potential future tenants. “The building would be full right now if we finalize the leases we that have in place now that we’re negotiating now.”
Construction would begin this spring, with the building occupied by this fall.
Councilor Phil Leith asked if there would be a drive-thru for a possible coffee shop business on the end of the building. Hoey said there would be a business with a drive-thru.
INVESTMENT FUND LOAN
Also during the meeting, the council authorized the city to apply to the Department of Employment and Economic Development for Minnesota Investment Fund Loan on behalf of AbelConn Electronics.
The DEED Minnesota Investment Fund is a program which provides financing to help businesses add and retain high-quality jobs on a statewide basis with a focus on industrial, manufacturing and technology-related industries. Local governments apply for the funds on behalf of an eligible business. DEED would then provide the grant to the local government, who would then provide a loan to the business.
AbelConn Electronics is a designer and manufacturer of fully-tested electronics. The business serves as a supplier of products to major industries including: aerospace, defense, computing, storage, telecommunications and industrial markets. It was established in 1997 in New Hope, but is now looking to relocate in Maple Grove to create room for their expected growth. The site AbelConn has picked out is 8550 Zachary Lane in the Arbor Lakes Corporate Center.
The city requested $600,000 in a forgivable Minnesota Investment Fund loan on behalf of AbelConn. The funds would allow AbelConn to purchase machinery and equipment for the new headquarters in Maple Grove.
Forgiveness of the loan would be subject to AbelConn meeting its hiring and investment goals. If compliance is not attained, the company must repay all or a portion of the loan.
Councilor Karen Jaeger questioned why the city was requesting the loan. Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “Esseenially, we apply for this $600,000 loan as a backer. [AbelConn] has certain obligations to be here and do certain things over the next several years. And, as they do so, that loan becomes progressively forgiven. Therefore, after a certain period of time, the entire loan is forgiven.”
Jaeger asked, “And the city’s is not liable?” Steffenson said that was correct.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
HIRED Zachary Hanson to the position of police officer effective Feb. 4, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
PROMOTED Jonathan Proulx to the position of police sergeant effective Feb. 4, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
APPOINTED Charles Lenthe to the Planning Commission for the term expiring Dec. 31.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.