The Maple Grove City Council approved the Elm Road project concept plan, development plan, and rezoning at its Monday, March 2, meeting.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman presented the council with a request to rezone property located north and south of Elm Road, west of Vicksburg Lane and east of Elm Creek in order to develop the property into 106 single-family detached residential lots with an amenity lot with a community park/pool and clubhouse.
The project would be completed in two phases. The first phase would consist of 75 lots with the amenity lot, and would be located on the eastern and northern portion of the site. The second phase would consist of 31 lots west of the first phase.
“The overall density is 1.8 units per acre,” he said. “So, consistent with the low density guiding of this site.”
Significant public improvements would also be made to Elm Road. These plans would come at a later date.
Vickerman added the project area is located in a Tree Preservation Overlay Zone. City code allows for the removal of up to 51% of the protected trees in of these zones before replacement measures are required. The applicant is proposing to remove 49.44% of the trees, but is also proposing to add at least 300 new trees throughout the individual lots.
There were concerns brought up by the Planning Commission at its last meeting regarding impacts to the existing forest areas. “The Planning Commission added a condition that [the applicant] needs to work with an arborist to analyze the impacts of that forest,” Vickerman said.
The applicant, Gonyea Development, would also be adding a 15-foot buffer area near the northern area of the development next to an existing property. They proposed this instead of having to bring in a separate arborist.
Councilor Phil Leith asked if there were other projects in the past in the city that abutted T-zones that required more than city ordinance, a special buffer or having to work with arborist. Vickerman said there have not been any special provisions in the past.
“So according to the ordinance, he doesn’t have to do it, but the applicant did offer to do the 15-foot buffer just to help out,” Leith said. Vickerman said yes.
Mayor Mark Steffenson added he also did not recall any projects having been required to have a separate arborist.
Councilor Judy Hanson said she didn’t feel the Planning Commission’s condition for an arborist was necessary. “Prior to that condition, hadn’t the Arbor Committee already reviewed these plans and approved them?” Hanson asked. Vickerman said that was true.
The Planning Commission was also concerned about the Gilbert property, located on the north side of Elm Road, receiving headlight wash. According to staff, the home is situated about 210 feet from the Elm Road right-of-way and it appears there is adequate screening from considerable tree cover on the property line.
Hanson said she knew the project was emotional for surrounding neighbors. “I appreciate that you have worked really hard to address those issues,” she said to the developer Dave Gonyea. “I know the first time that I ever drove down that road, I was stunned. I didn’t even know that it existed. It’s so beautiful, so I really understand the emotional response that people are having to this development coming in, but I think a lot of folks have known that was coming for some time.”
Councilor Kristy Barnett echoed Hanson’s comments. She felt the condition was not necessary. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting extra requirements on them,” she said. “I feel that would be setting a standard that other applicants would want in the future as well, when I feel like our ordinance have enough protection in place as it is.”
Public comment was taken.
Scott Kulberg expressed he was concerned about the water quality after the trees were removed. He also wondered if the lot sizes could be bigger and the number of homes reduced. “Let’s do something good,” he said. “Let’s preserve it. Let’s look at ways to we can develop it, but do it a smart way.”
Phil Hermann said he has lived in his house for three decades and will be hard to see the trees come down.
He asked the council negotiate to have the development preserve the area.
The council approved directing staff to draft an ordinance rezoning the property from single-family agricultural to single-family residential.
The council also approved directing the city attorney to draft a development plan agreement and approving the Elm Road concept plan, development plan and preliminary plat, subject to the removal of the arborist requirement but including the developer’s buffer proposal.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ORDERED the Project 100 (Minnesota Health Village) and ordering plans and specifications subject to receipt of sureties.
PROMOTED Sarah Dyer to the position of Police Record Management Lead in the Police Department effective March 3, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
AUTHORIZED to begin the recruitment process for a Light Equipment Operator position in the Public Works Department due to the resignation of Jason Chapman, which was accepted with an effective date of March 6.
