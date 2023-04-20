The Maple Grove City Council on April 17 approved an interim use permit agreement with Down Range, Inc. that will allow a retail firearms sales business within the city.
The council also recognized two employees that have accepted positions in another city.
Retail firearms sales
The interim use permit will allow Down Range, Inc. to operate a retail firearms business at 16445 County Road 30, near Hobby Lobby and Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Brett Angell said in December that the City Council adopted an ordinance creating an interim use process for the sale of firearms within the city’s business district.
“This process was primarily created to ensure that any business wishing to sell firearms within the city with proper communication with the city prior to opening,” he said.
Down Range had applied for the permit with the city and in December also was in the process of obtaining its license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“Down Range is purely a retail seller of firearms and ammunition, so there is not the actual operations of firearms at this location,” Angell said. “It is not an actual range.”
Hours of operation would be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
The business is currently building out its location, which includes safety and security measures. Angell said these include door sensors, motion sensors, glass break detection, camera security system, riot glass and bollards for both back and front entry points.
Applicants Ben Strauss and Jared Liebesny spoke about their plans and answered questions from the City Council.
“We felt the industry as a whole need a facelift,” Liebesny said. “We want to push a lot of safety and information.”
He added there would be no loaded firearms uncased in the store. There will be some display guns in the store, but precautions will be taken to ensure they cannot be fired at all.
Councilmember Rachelle Johnson asked whether alarms would be directly dispatched to the Maple Grove Police Department if something was stolen from the business. Liebesny said they will.
“Do you have plans for how many employees you’re going to have staffed at all times?” Johnson asked. Liebesny said he was working on that currently, but that there would ideally be between five and seven employees staffed during business hours.
Johnson also asked if all employees would have background checks, or if the checks would apply only to those running background checks on customers looking to purchase a firearm. Liebesny said all the employees will have checks and drug tests.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked where the ammunition would be sold in the store. Liebesny said it would be a separate part of the store.
“Do you sell any other things like locking devices, gun safety boxes and safes?” she asked. Liebesny said “absolutely” and a big part of the business is safety and training.
Resident Theresa Stech spoke during public comment. She addressed concerns about a firearms business being located near a trampoline park.
“That particular shopping mall is filled with children and also with elderly people,” she said. “My concern is for a gun company right in the midst of all of these family businesses. I understand it’s not a shooting range, but people carry their guns back and forth between their cars and business.”
Johnson asked if the applicants see any security challenges in being located next to a preteen and teen hangout. Liebesny said, “We are just going be relying on our security system. We put a lot of money and effort into thinking about it and securing the space.”
Councilmember Kristy Barnett said she was happy to hear of the security measures. “It’s up to you to be responsible business owners,” she said. “And it sounds like you are.”
Angell added that the interim use permit is only for this specific business. If the business were to cease operations, the permit would also cease.
Recognizing departing employees
The council also recognized Angell and Deputy Fire Chief of Prevention Patrick Farrens. They both will soon be ending their employment with the city to take new positions at the city of Rogers.
Angell has been employed with the city for the past four years working with economic development.
Barnett thanked him for his leadership with the business community. “I especially want to note the work that Mr. Angell did during the pandemic and our COVID relief business forgivable loans,” she said. “I feel that in addition to bringing many new businesses to Maple Grove, he’s been super supportive of the businesses that have already been here.”
Hanson agreed and said she was excited about his new opportunity. “You’ve done such an amazing job,” she added.
Farrens has been working in the Fire Department leading fire prevention efforts for the last four years.
“I’m sad to see Deputy Fire Chief Farrens go,” Councilmember Kristy Janigo said. “But like Chief Bush, I’m proud of him and excited for his new opportunity as fire chief in the city of Rogers.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson thanked Angell and Farrens for their time with the city.
The City Council accepted both Angell’s and Farrens’ resignations and gave the go-ahead to begin the recruitment process for both positions.
Other
In other action, the City Council:
APPROVED an ordinance amending the city code prohibiting exhibition driving of motor vehicles and motorcycles, street takeovers and street racing. According to the amendment, anyone violating the ordinance with the city limits would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
PROCLAIMED Saturday, April 29, as Arbor Day in the city. An event with free activities and demonstrations will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Community Center.
APPOINTED Jesse Navin to the position of fire inspector specialist in the Fire Department, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
