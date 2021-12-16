Maple Grove approves ordering plans for Main Street improvements

At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council hosted a public hearing regarding proposed improvements to a portion of Main Street.
The council also considered a request for a concept plan for the Maple Grove Innovation Center, a business park.
MAIN STREET PUBLIC HEARING
The council hosted a public hearing related to the proposed Main Street Rehabilitation project. The city will be making improvements along Main Street between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Assistant Public Works Director/Assistant City Engineer Jupe Hale presented the hearing.
The city is looking at improvements to sidewalks, new street surfaces, new and more accessible crosswalks, more trees and landscaping, more benches and other street furniture and opportunities for public art.
The city will fund improvements to the road surface and some public art elements, while the property owners along this portion of Main Street will share in the costs of the sidewalk area improvements.
On Nov. 15, the council approved the finalized feasibility report, which details what the reconstruction of the street with bituminous pavement, utility improvements, curbs with updated ADA facilities, sidewalks and streetscape elements would include. The utility improvements include rehabilitating existing hydrants and gate valves, sanitary sewer and storm sewer casting replacement, and minor sewer improvements due to the realignment of the curb and gutters.
The overall configuration of this Main Street corridor is proposed to remain unchanged.
As part of the streetscape improvements, there will be expanded gathering spaces and an increase in the number of trees. An expanded gathering space is proposed mid-block on the north block (next to Arbor Lakes Parkway) with a larger pergola structure with additional seating and dining areas. The existing plaza space on the southwest corner of the north block would be expanded for more seating and event space.
“In total, you can see the $2.82 million budget, largely driven by street and streetscape improvements,” Hale said. “We propose to assess that 50%, that is typical for a street reconstruction to the benefiting businesses. About a $1.41 million total assessment proposed.”
Construction is anticipated to begin mid-summer 2022 after Maple Grove Days. The project would be constructed in phases. Access to the businesses will remain open during the project. It is anticipated the project will be completed by the end of November 2022.
Hale opened the floor to questions from the City Council.
Councilor Kristy Barnett asked, “Has 100% of the design been figured out yet?” Hale said it was at the feasibility level.
“Main Street is about 25 years old and it really needed to have some work done,” Councilor Judy Hanson said. She mentioned there had been issues with some of the cobblestones breaking apart. She added, “I think people will be pleased with the designs.”
There were no comments from the public.
The council approved ordering the Main Street Rehabilitation Project, along with ordering the plans and specifications.
maple grove innovation center
Also during the meeting, Economic Development Manager Brett Angell presented the council with a concept plan proposal for a business park in the northwest area of the city.
The applicant, Scannell Properties, proposed the construction of two buildings, one 110,000-square-feet and the other 195,000-square-feet (305,000-square-feet total in size) on a property located northwest of the intersection of Holly Lane and 105th Avenue. This site is currently vacant.
Interstate 94 is directly to the west of the site, single-family homes to the east, and the city of Dayton (industrial) to the north.
“The buildings would their fronts facing I-94 and the rears of the buildings would face Holly Lane,” Angell said. “The development currently shows one access point onto Holly Lane. Per staff comments, an additional access point would have to be included.”
Parking would be in the fronts and sides of the building. The loading docks for both buildings will be on the rear, facing Holly Lane.
Angell said the proposed uses for the buildings would be office and manufacturing with high employment counts, like medical technology companies.
The proposed architecture for the buildings would include glass, metal and precast panels varying in shades of white and grays.
“This item was reviewed by the planning commission last week, which recommend approval for the concept plan,” Angell said. “[That meeting] included a public hearing as well where there were numerous members of the public that spoke with concerns regarding infrastructure, the truck traffic that is both existing and the future, that is development could potentially create.”
He said detailed plans related to infrastructure improvements, timing and financing would be determined during the development plan process. Hanson said she felt there should be a better plan for road improvements to the site and in the area now.
Councilor Phil Leith said a concept plan usually entails the general location of the buildings, the use, and the general roadway configurations. City Attorney Justin Templin said that was true.
Scott Moe, with Scannell, said there were state and federal guidelines they have to follow including the road for the project if approved to move forward. “The road will get built to very detailed specifications we have to follow,” he said.
Councilor Barnett said the applicant mentioned the project would need tax increment financing. “Have we committed to that?” she asked. Angell said, “We have not received an application for a public subsidy at this point, so we have not approved anything.”
The council approved 4-1 the concept plan for the Maple Grove Innovation Center. Barnett voted against.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the Evanswood development plans for a housing development consisting of 227 detached homes and 138 townhomes, located north of 101st Avenue, west of 105th Avenue and east of Troy Lane.
DIRECTED the city attorney to draft a resolution approving the Summerwell Maple Grove concept plan for a 220-unit rental townhome community, located south of County Road 81, east of Ranchview Lane and west of Maple Grove Parkway.
ORDERED the Fountains Area Improvement project. The project consists of widening the Fountains Way and Fountains Drive intersection starting next spring. Other improvements include other surface work, signals improvements, a median just east of the intersection on Fountains Way, and a median just south of the intersection on Fountains Drive.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Ed Reichow from the Arbor Committee effective Dec. 31.
