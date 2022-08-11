The Maple Grove City Council approved a moratorium in place that does not allow the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products in the city at its Aug. 1 meeting.

Community Development Director Joe Hogeboom said that during the most recent legislative session, the Minnesota Legislature approved the legalization of certain edible and nonedible cannabinoid products that contain no more than 0.3% of tetrahydocannabinol (THC), which is the intoxicating ingredient in marijuana.

