The Maple Grove City Council approved a moratorium in place that does not allow the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products in the city at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Community Development Director Joe Hogeboom said that during the most recent legislative session, the Minnesota Legislature approved the legalization of certain edible and nonedible cannabinoid products that contain no more than 0.3% of tetrahydocannabinol (THC), which is the intoxicating ingredient in marijuana.
“This particular legislation came as a surprise to cities, certain stakeholders like the League of Minnesota Cities,” he said. “When these products became available for purchase July 1, it caught us as well as other cities by surprise.”
He stated the legislation passed included some regulations, including requirements for packaging and warning labels, a maximum individual dosage size, and prohibits the sales of products containing THC to anyone under the age of 21.
“However, the law that was passed did not specify additional items that would keep these out of the reach of children and people that should not be using them, in terms of where they are placed in stores, of how they are accessed in stores,” Hogeboom said.
He said the moratorium would give the city more time to look into the regulations that would need to be put into place allowing for the safe storage and sale of THC products in the future.
The moratorium allows the city to take up to a year to prohibit the sale of THC. “While we look into this, I don’t personally anticipate this taking quite that long, but this does allow that time to pass in case there are other elements that come to light in the weeks and months,” he said.
Mayor Mark Steffenson noted that other cities were considering moratoriums. “It makes sense while we figure this out,” he said.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED an extension on the previous approval for the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh plan in the Village at Arbor Lakes until Aug. 1, 2023. The applicant stated the project for the gas station and convenience store is in its budget for construction next spring.
ADMINISTERED the oath of office for new in-house assistant city prosecutor David Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.