At its Monday, Oct. 18 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council hosted a public hearing for an on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license request from Shake Shack. This is a fast-casual restaurant that serves hamburgers, fries and milkshakes.
“Shake Shack has completed the required application and background check has found to be in order,” City Administrator Heidi Nelson said.
Representatives from Shake Shack, Alex Diez and Rich Dahl, were at the council meeting. “We are very excited to be a part of the Maple Grove community,” Dahl said.
Councilor Phil Leith asked if alcohol is served at other locations. Diez said it was. “We currently serve three different kinds of wine and six local beers,” he said.
Mayor Mark Steffenson reminded both Diez and Dahl of the city’s alcohol compliance training.
Councilor Judy Hanson asked what customers do when coming to the restaurant to eat. “Do customers come in, then order their food, and then go sit down and someone delivers [the food]?” she asked. “Or are there servers that come? The reason I ask is, how many staff would you have and would they actually be bringing alcohol to where people are seated?”
Diez said normally guests come in, place their orders with a cashier or kiosk. “If you are using a kiosk, before you finish that order, [an employee] they are going to ask for and double-check the ID,” he said. “When the guest picks up their order, they have to show their ID again.”
Shake Shack will be located at 12351 Elm Creek Blvd., within the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes development. A drive-thru is also planned at the restaurant.
This new Maple Grove location would be only the third Shake Shack restaurant in the state. It is scheduled to open on Dec. 6.
The council approved the on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license for Shake Shack, subject to compliance with liquor licensing requirements of the city code.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPOINTED Daniel Smith and David Gordon to the positions of police officer effective Nov. 1, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
ADOPTED the special assessments for the 2021 delinquent utilities and the 2021 delinquent weeds and trees bills.
