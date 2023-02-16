At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council considered two requests for liquor licenses for two businesses within the city.
Also during the meeting, an oath of office was given for a promotion within the police department.
New liquor licenses
The first liquor license was for Optimal Entertainment, doing business as Rock Elm Tavern. This restaurant now has two owners, which requires a new license.
Paul Sarratori, a new owner, provided the council with more information about the business. He bought the Maple Grove Rock Elm Tavern location.
“We have remodeled the back room,” he said. “We have knocked down the wall into what was the Sweetery.”
He said they have put two multi-sport simulators in the back area. “It’s not just golf,” Sarratori said. “There are 12 to 13 different sports on there, like football, baseball.”
He stated he felt it would add to the Grove area. A name change is also in the works, but some of the same food items will still be served. Pizza ovens will be added.
Sarratori also owns Optimal Performance Golf in Maple Grove, which opened in March 2021.
The second license request was from Rojo Mexican Grill.
Michael McDermott, with Rojo, said they have looked to expand to Maple Grove and have now found a location in Arbor Lakes.
“We are under construction now,” he said. “Our intent is to open up in April.”
The council ultimately approved the on-sale intoxicating/Sunday sale liquor license applications for Rock Elm Tavern and for Rojo Mexican Grill.
Oath of office
Also during the meeting, new Police Commander Travis Poduba was given the oath of office.
Poduba was promoted to the position on Jan. 1.
He has been with the Maple Grove Police Department for 22 years. He has worked as a patrol officer, general investigator, Safe Streets Unit officer, and a patrol union president. He was a patrol sergeant for over six years and before this promotion, he served as the Professional Standards Division captain for the last two years.
Police Chief Eric Werner said, “It’s an honor and privilege to introduce our newest police commander.”
Werner mentioned some of Poduba’s other key assignments. Those have included commander of the Emergency Response Unit, supervisor of the field training program, leaders of the city police department’s mobile field force contingent, and operations commander of the Hennepin County mobile field force organization.
“That is all because he is well-respected amongst his peers and other agencies within the profession,” Werner said.
Poduba has an associate’s degree in applied science from Alexandria Technical College. Werner said Poduba is currently attending Metropolitan State University to complete coursework for his bachelor’s degree and is on the dean’s list.
“He also attended numerous command-level training courses, the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association Executive Training Institute and the Tri-City Leadership Academy,” Werner said. “Commander Poduba is a great asset to our agency and to our command staff team.”
Acting Mayor Judy Hanson gave Poduba the oath of office.
Other
In other matters, the council:
ACCEPTED the bids and awarded the contract to Omann Contracting Companies for the Maple Grove Middle School park trail project for $350,328. The project will reconstruct the existing trails, extend the trail to connect with the surrounding area, and reconstruction of a plaza area near the baseball fields.
