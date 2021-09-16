At its Sept. 7 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council adopted the 2022 proposed General Fund Budget, the proposed Road Reconstruction Fund Budget, the proposed General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Budget, set a proposed tax levy for 2022 and set a budget hearing for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
In a staff report from Finance Director Greg Sticha, the council was presented with the proposed 2022 budget and tax levy. The council needs to adopt and certify the proposed tax levy for 2022 by Sept. 30.
The council has the ability to reduce, but not increase, the proposed levy when the final budget and tax levy is adopted in December.
Sticha’s report showed the proposed general fund budget totals $44.05 million for 2022, which is an increase of 2.68% over the 2021 budget. The budget proposal is the result of a number of factors. The city continues to see a growth in population. Estimates put the city’s population at 69,826 in 2021, an increase of 0.28% percent from 2020.
The staff report showed some of the most significant factors impacting the budget. Three new full-time employees are proposed to be added next year in the administration, human resources and police departments. A total of 1.25 full-time employee positions are proposed to be eliminated in the engineering and IT departments.
The property tax levy continues to be the main source of revenue for funding the daily operations of the city and provides about 84% of the expected revenues needed to operate the city in 2022.
The proposed tax levy for 2022 is $39.28 million which is an increase of 3.03% over 2021.
The road reconstruction levy is needed to finance the city’s 50% portion of the road rehabilitation program.
The impact of the tax levy on residential homes is estimated every year by staff. Homes with market values of $354,606 will see an increase or .85% over 2021, amounting to an additional $9 to $10 for the year.
“We have had a couple of work sessions to discuss all the different departmental needs and new positions,” Councilor Phil Leith said. “2022 is also an election year, so that always costs more. Through all of that, I do want to thank Finance Director Sticha and all the department directors for the budget that they put together.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson added the impact to the average homeowner would be less than a $1 a month increase in their city portion of taxes in 2022.
