At its Jan. 3 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved its 2022 legislative agenda and priorities.
City Administrator Heidi Nelson said city staff prepared an agenda of legislative items for this year, including the top priority for the funding of renovation and expansion project of the Maple Grove Community Center.
The city is requesting $18 million in bonding money for the community center project. The center is currently 25 years old. The project, if funds are secured, would include the expansion of event space, ice arenas and senior programs, along with improved aquatics, enhanced social services, new spaces for the arts and a renovated banquet facility.
The legislative agenda also includes the city’s position statements regarding organizations the city is a member of. Some of those statements include the following:
The city supports the Metropolitan Council on changes, which include staggered terms, city officials’ participation in nominating Met Council members, and an increase in transparency to the appointment process.
The city opposes the elimination or limitation of existing tools for assisting economic development and redevelopment.
Also, the city supports legislation that maintains and creates homeownership opportunities with entry-level housing for individuals.
The city would support a statewide registration or licensure of massage therapists to aid local law enforcement.
There is city support for legislation that would provide law enforcement agencies with training for emotional resiliency and understanding of responder trauma.
In a related item, the city supports funding for multi-city co-responder programs that would share information among first responders, medical professionals, and human service representatives, which would improve the response and outcomes of mental health calls.
The council also approved a legislative services agreement for $40,000 with Lockridge Grindal Nauen for consulting services for monitoring, reporting and lobbying related to the legislative matters in 2022 on behalf of the city.
