Maple Grove approves final apartment building at Reserve Arbor Lakes

At its March 15 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council considered another apartment building for the Reserve Arbor Lakes development, located north of Arbor Lakes Parkway and east of Hemlock Lane. This is the fourth, and final, apartment complex of the Reserve Arbor Lakes development. The building is proposed to have 164 units and 216 bedrooms.
Access to the building will come from a private drive for the apartment complex. The total number of units, between all four buildings, is 695 units. The development was originally approved for no more than 700 units.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said, “The building is proposed to look identical to the other ones in the development. So, same materials and general styling.”
One change in the fourth building’s proposal is that the applicant, Doran, is looking to add a fifth story. This will allow for surface-level parking on the first floor.
Councilor Phil Leith asked if the building would also have underground parking. Vickerman said there would be. A total of 188 garage stalls and 114 surface stalls are proposed.
Around 5,700 square feet of the first floor would be used for amenity spaces, which includes an entertainment suite and a business center.
There will be an underground tunnel from this building to the first building with access to the complex clubhouse facility.
The building will also have a landscaped courtyard with a pool, hot tub, fire pits and outdoor grilling stations similar to the building’s courtyards.
The applicant, Evan Doran with Doran Companies, said, “We thank you all for your ongoing working with us on this project over the many years and phases. We are excited to have this be the last building of the group.”
The first and second buildings are open and occupied. The third building is currently under construction and is anticipated to be finished in August. Doran said it takes approximately 20 months to complete the building. Construction on the fourth building is anticipated to begin in August.
The council approved the planned development agreement and approved the fourth building stage plan of the Reserve Arbor Lakes.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED a refund of on-sale liquor license fees for the dates of May 2 to May 31, 2020, and from Nov. 20, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2021, due to closures from state executive orders. Full on-sale license holders will receive $1,842 back and wine and 3.2 beer license holders will receive $516 back.
TABLED the Evanswood concept plan that was proposed to bring 358 single-family homes and 154 townhomes to the area north of 101st Avenue and west of 105th Avenue, near Highway 610. The council wanted to wait for a housing study to be completed.
ORDERED the Avery Park street and utility project. The cost of the improvements is $3.348 million, which will be assessed to the single-family homes and townhomes.
