At its Sept. 20 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council gave its okay to REO Plastics to expand its existing manufacturing facility.
The council also approved a temporary policy update related to COVID-19 and vaccinated city staff.
REO PLASTICS
Maple Grove Economic Development Manager Brett Angell told the council REO Plastics was asking for a development plan approval allowing for a 39,000-square-foot expansion to its existing manufacturing facility. The development is located north of County Road 30 and south of County Road 81. REO Plastics has been at this location since 1968.
“In 2019, REO Plastics purchased the residential property directly to the west of their existing facility,” he said. “The proposed development would demolish the existing residential structure and then combine the lot into the broader REO property.”
The expansion would be located on the northwest portion of the property and would add to the existing 135,000-square-foot facility. The building would be made of similar materials to the existing building.
The residential property would be rezoned to allow for the driveway to shift to the west. The staff report noted the driveway relocation would correct a steep incline onto County Road 30, which has caused problems for semi traffic entering and exiting the site.
Angell added the berm separating the site from the neighboring residential area along the west, would be reshaped and 69 trees would be added.
Councilor Karen Jaeger commended REO Plastics for being a good neighbor over the years and for wanting to stay in the city and expand.
The council directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance approving the rezoning of the property, to draft a development agreement and development plans with REO Plastics phase 2.
COVID-19 POLICIES UPDATE
The council also approved temporary policies to address staffing concerns caused by COVID-19.
HR Director Denise Thul said in May 2021 the city discontinued paid COVID leave and remote working arrangements for city staff.
“Since that time, unfortunately, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has continued to impact our workforce negatively,” she said.
She presented the council with a temporary policy proposal that would allow for paid COVID-19 leave and a limited remote work option for employees who are fully vaccinated but have a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19.
Councilor Jaeger asked, “What happens to the people who aren’t vaccinated?”
Thul said those current employees who have to miss work because of COVID-19 or other illnesses have their sick and vacation time to use. The city would have an additional bank of sick pay related to COVID-19 for those vaccinated employees, who would have to show proof to be eligible.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
ACCEPTED a donation of $10,000 from the Johnson Trust to the Maple Grove Police Department K-9 Fund.
MAYOR Mark Steffenson administered the oath of office to Police Sgt. Steve Parker. He has been with the department for the past 13 years, working as a patrol officer, investigator and school resource officer.
PROCLAIMED Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 as Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters in Maple Grove in memory of firefighter Michael Paidar. The Town Green will be lit in red.
RECOGNIZED the winning entries and photographers in the 2021 Maple Grove Moments Photography Contest.
