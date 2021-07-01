The Maple Grove City Council approved plans for a new Indian grocery store at its Monday, June 21, meeting.
In other matters, the council expressed interest in a new medical office building that would be located north of Highway 610.
The council also gave its support for an application to try and get more funding for the completion of Highway 610 and accepted a donation to the DARE program.
DESI BROTHERS FARMERS MARKET
The council approved a development plan for a new grocery store to be located north of County Road 30, between AutoZone and Walgreens.
Desi Brothers Farmers Market is a U.S.-based grocery store that focuses on flavors and foods found in the Indian sub-continent and the Middle East. According to its website, it offers a full line of groceries, including dry goods, frozen items and fresh produce.
City Planner Manager Peter Vickerman said the applicant was seeking development plan approval for a 22,000-square-foot retail building, with 15,000 square feet being used for the grocery store.
“They would have other tenant space that could be a variety of realty users out there,” he added.
Vehicles would access the site from an existing private drive that serves AutoZone.
The building is proposed to be a combination of brick, glass and burnished block.
“Staff has no major issues with the proposal,” Vickerman said. “They have ample parking on the site. Their landscaping meets the requirements in the ordinance.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson said he was looking forward to the grocery store. “It will provide a need for the community that we don’t have today,” he added.
MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING
In another development item, the approved development plans for a medical office building located east of Niagara Lane, west of Maple Grove Parkway and north of Highway 610. This site is located in the 10th Avenue Master Plan area.
According to Vickerman, the applicant is proposing a 45,000-square-foot, two-story medical office building. The building would be located in the southern portion of the site.
Architecture for the building is planned to consist of a mix of brick, glass, and metal accents.
The council complemented the building’s design. “It’s a nice looking building,” Councilor Phil Leith said. Mayor Steffenson agreed.
Traffic would enter the site from Niagara Lane. Vickerman added, “The applicant has worked with staff to make some adjustments to give proper fire access through the site.”
FUNDING FOR HWY. 610
The council also gave its support for the city’s Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Transportation Grant application for the funding of the completion of Highway 610 to County Road 30.
The first phase connects Highway 610 to Interstate 94. The second phase has the future County Road 610 extending to County Road 30.
This project will complete a gap in the system by constructing missing movements of the partial I-94/Hwy. 610 interchange. This includes access from westbound Hwy. 610 to eastbound I-94 with bridges, an access from westbound I-94 to the future westbound County Road 610, and connections between Hwy. 610 to the future County Road 610.
The total cost for the final two phases is $54 million. The city has been awarded a total of $20 million in other grants over the past several years.
The city now pursuing a $25 million Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Transportation Grant.
DONATION TO DARE
Also during the meeting, the council accepted a donation of $1,185 to the police department’s DARE program. This donation was in memory of Henry Jaeger, the late husband of councilor Karen Jaeger.
Henry Jaeger died on April 9. He was a long-time resident of Maple Grove and a supporter of the mission of the DARE program. The program is an effort between Osseo schools, the Maple Grove Police Department, police officers, students, parents and the community to educate the youth on the importance of resisting drugs and violence.
Leith said, “They preferred instead of memorials, donations to the DARE program.”
Steffenson added, “I want to thank you for making that donation on behalf of your husband. Both of you have been dedicated to the city over the years. We really appreciate that.”
Jaeger said her husband liked to attend the DARE graduations and hear the student’s essays. “I really think the other part of it was when he’d leave, he was always given a cupcake,” she added. “Thank you very much.”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the 73rd Avenue Office Building development stage plan for a future single-story, 18,00-square-foot office building located at 10402 73rd Avenue, between 73rd Avenue and I-694.
APPROVED the speed limit reduction to 25 mph on 96th Avenue, Queensland and Peony Lane within the North Glen Carriage Home and the Maple Ridge Townhome neighborhoods. The speed reduction came after a request from one of the home associations to lower the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph.
SWORE in new police officers Jacob Hatzenbeller and Robert Johnson.
PROMOTED Steve Parker to the position of police sergeant effective June 22, subject to a 12-month probationary period. He has worked with the police department for the past 13 years as a patrol officer, investigator, and school resource officer.
APPROVED the hiring of Sam Freng to the position of police officer effective July 6, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
HIRED the following apprentice firefighters as probationary paid-on-call firefighters effective July 1, subject to an 18-month probationary period. Those firefighters include: Erik Bryz-Gornia, Harlan Hegna, Steve Hornberger, Valerie Kilian, Jan Koscielniak, Staci Kvasnik, Bryton Overton, and Eric Williams.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.