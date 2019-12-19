The Maple Grove City Council adopted its 2020 budget and levy.
The council also approved the purchase of four dryers for the fire department, at its Monday, Dec. 16, meeting.
2020 BUDGET
The city’s 2020 General Fund Budget, the Road Reconstruction Fund Budget, the General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Budget, and setting a tax levy.
The proposed 2020 budget is $41,701,900, or a 3.27% increase over the 2019 budget.
The city’s population is expected to exceed 68,200 in 2020. There is also more growth in commercial/industrial and apartments.
There are increases in expenditures for staffing, supplies, maintenance materials due to the growth in population. An additional cost this year is for the upcoming elections, which includes a new presidential primary.
There will be budget decreases in postage, utilities, copier maintenance, street sweeping and capital outlay.
The proposed property tax levy for 2020 is $37,206,600, or a 1.68% increase over the 2019 levy.
The 2020 budget includes: a new police officer in the Safe Streets Unit, a police officer in the Drug Task Force Unit and a food service coordinator in parks moving from a part-time position to a full-time position.
The impact on homes shows that homes with values under $300,000 will see a slight increase in the city portion of their property tax bill. Those homes with an average value of about $323,800 will see a decrease of 0.37%, or $3.82 for the year.
Councilor Phil Leith said, “A lot work went into this. We started back in August with a work session with staff and talked about needs and what are the employment needs going forward. We gave them some feedback. We had preliminary levy on Sept. 3. Two weeks ago we held our actual budget hearing, where Mr. Hauer, our finance director, presented the whole budget.”
He added that there is an increase in the city’s budget for next year, but the tax levy amount the residents will see on the property taxes is different. “Just under 50% of the residents will see a decrease in their property taxes from the city side of things,” Leith added. “We can’t control what the county and school district and everybody else does.”
He mentioned that next year is also an election year, increasing costs for the city. An additional cost for 2020 under elections is a new presidential primary election.
Councilors Kristy Barnett and Leith thanked the department directors for the time and help on the budget.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “I think it’s important that our citizens to know, through our hard work and especially our director’s hard work, essentially the average citizen in Maple Grove will essentially see a neutral or potential decrease in their property taxes next year.”
He added Maple Grove was one of only a handful of cities with property taxes going down, among most cities having significant increases.
“We’re working hard here to keep your taxes down,” Steffenson said.
FIREFIGHTER DRYER PROJECT
Also during the meeting, the council authorized the Maple Grove Fire Department to purchase four firefighter turnout gear dryers at a total cost of $32,694.
This approval will allow the fire department to purchase turnout gear dryers that will safely and quickly dry firefighter protective ensembles, including coats, pants, gloves and helmets. The dryers are designed to effectively dry hard-to-reach areas and vapor barriers that are prone to mold and mildew if not properly dried.
Fire stations 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be getting dryers. Station 5 already has a gear dryer, which was purchased using a partial grant from the Minnesota Board of Fire Training and Education.
Funds for the purchase of the four dryers will come from money donated by the Maple Grove Firefighter Relief Association and not adversely impact the department’s budget.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the on sale wine and 3.2% liquor license for Akame Sushi, 13751 Grove Drive, subject to compliance with liquor licensing requirements of city code.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Kim Sweet from the Park Board effective Dec. 19.
HIRED Michael Blessing to the position of Police Property and Evidence Technician effective Jan. 2, subject to a 12-month probationary period.
APPROVED the 2020-22 labor agreement between LELS Local 308 Police Sergeants and the city of Maple Grove, subject to final approval by labor attorney.
