At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council adopted the 2023 proposed General Fund Budget, the proposed Road Reconstruction Fund Budget, the proposed General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Budget, set a proposed tax levy for 2023 and set a budget hearing for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

In a staff report from Finance Director Greg Sticha, the council was presented with the proposed 2023 budget and tax levy. The council needs to adopt and certify the proposed tax levy for 2023 by Sept. 30.

