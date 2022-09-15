At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council adopted the 2023 proposed General Fund Budget, the proposed Road Reconstruction Fund Budget, the proposed General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Budget, set a proposed tax levy for 2023 and set a budget hearing for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
In a staff report from Finance Director Greg Sticha, the council was presented with the proposed 2023 budget and tax levy. The council needs to adopt and certify the proposed tax levy for 2023 by Sept. 30.
The council has the ability to reduce, but not increase, the proposed levy when the final budget and tax levy are adopted in December.
Sticha’s report showed the proposed a balanced budget for 2023. Revenues proposed for 2023 are $45.6 million, a 3.62% increase over the 2022 adopted revenues. Expenditures are proposed at $45.6 million in 2023, a 3.62% increase over the 2022 adopted expenditures.
The budget proposal is the result of a number of factors. The city continues to see a growth in population. Estimates put the city’s population at 70,320 in 2022, an increase of 0.99% from 2021.
The staff report shows requests for two full-time employees, an additional fire inspector and an additional park keeper. Other city personnel adjustments include an embedded social worker and command staff change with the police department. There is an adjustment request for an additional 16 hours for the city’s passport operation as the schedule is usually full with appointments.
“Also included in this budget are some increased IT costs of around $170,000 for security and compliance requirements and enhancements,” Sticha said.
He added there were some revenue adjustments and cost savings to the city in the amount of $460,000.
The property tax levy continues to be the main source of revenue for funding the daily operations of the city and provides about 84% of the expected revenues needed to operate the city in 2023.
The proposed tax levy for 2023 is $41.2 million which is an increase of 4.91% over 2022.
The impact of the tax levy on residential homes is estimated every year by staff. Homes with market values of $425,570 will see an increase of 4.04% over 2022, amounting to an additional $44.46 for the year.
