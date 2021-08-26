Maple Grove applies for more funding for Hwy. 610 completion

At its Monday, Aug. 16 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved supporting the city’s Transportation Economic Development program application for the funding of the Highway 610 completion between Highway 610 to County Road 30.
Currently, Highway 610 is extended to Interstate 94 with only partial access to the interstate. The completion of the project will fill a gap in the system by constructing key missing movements of the partial I-94/Hwy. 610 interchange that was built in 2017 as part of Hwy. 610 Design-Build project.
The first of two phases would be to complete the Hwy. 610 connections to I-94.
Specifically, the project includes an access from westbound Highway 610 to eastbound I-94 – including a bridge over the Hwy. 610 connection to I-94 and bridges over I-94, an access from westbound I-94 to the future westbound County Road 610, and connections between Hwy. 610 and the future County Road 610.
This project will also include an auxiliary lane on I-94 between Maple Grove Parkway and the south ramps of the I-94 and Highway 610 interchange to improve traffic flow and safety elements.
The second phase would be to create a County Road 610 extension to County Road 30.
The County Road 610 portion of the project would include a new four-lane divided roadway between County Road 30 and Highway 610. County Road 30 will be realigned to form a new signalized intersection with County Road 610, and a traffic signal will ultimately be installed at the proposed County Road 610/Eastbound I-94 on-ramp intersection.
A multi-use trail along the south side of County Road 610, including curb ramps and accessible pedestrian signals at all crosswalk locations, is also proposed.
Projected costs to complete the Highway 610 project is $54 million. The city has received $7 million in funding from Metropolitan Council and a $13 million grant from the Minnesota Legislature.
Maple Grove is now applying for $5 million in funding from MnDOT’s Transportation Economic Development program.
OTHER
In other matters, the council:
PROCLAIMED Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Grove. The Town Green band shell will be lit purple on Aug. 31.
ACCEPTED bids for package 1 for the North Metro Regional Public Safety Training Facility expansion project. This includes engineering and design services with a balance of contract recommendations to be approved after receipt of bid package 2.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.