Several businesses that sell alcohol within the violated the city’s liquor license laws and were before the Maple Grove City Council Sept. 6. The council decided on penalties for each business.
The fire department also received donations of smoke alarms that was before the council for acceptance.
Liquor license violations
Before the council were five businesses that failed liquor license compliance checks that took place in July.
The Maple Grove Police Department routinely makes checks with each of the liquor license holders within the city.
The department uses a minor undercover as a decoy to see if a liquor establishment will sell alcohol to the minor. The following five businesses sold alcohol to the decoy during the compliance check.
Benihana failed the compliance check for the second time since 2021.
The council approved suspending the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for Benihana for five consecutive days and a $2,000 fine for a second violation within any three-year period.
Grill Hall Churrascaria also failed. This is a second violation since 2021 for the business.
The council approved suspending the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for Grill Hall for five consecutive days and a $2,000 fine for a second violation within any three-year period.
Angels Liquor failed for the second time since 2020.
The council approved imposing a $2,000 fine for Angels Liquor and a three-day suspension of the off-sale intoxicating liquor license for a second violation within three-year.
Sam’s Club also failed the compliance check. This is a second violation for the business since 2020.
The council approved imposing a $2,000 fine for Sam’s Club and a three-day suspension of the off-sale intoxicating liquor license.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “We have had in the past, people who have violated more than you have and the consequences get more severe. If you’ve got a third violation, you are going to see a much more severe consequence. I think sometimes people believe we will not pull your liquor license. We have terminated a liquor license because of a series of non-compliance.”
Councilor Judy Hanson asked the businesses to try and have better training. “The driver’s licenses are coded so that it is very obvious that somebody is underage,” she said. “There really shouldn’t be any excuse for that.”
The final establishment addressed by the council TGI Fridays. This was the business’s first violation since obtaining its license in August 2015.
The general manager Greg McCormack said, “When the officer came in, the officer sat down at the bar, ordered the drink. Ella (the employee) carded the officer and as she was getting the drink and coming back, the officer said, ‘oh, this is for my friend.’”
He continued and stated the officer wanted the check right away. The employee set the beer down and went to print the check and when she returned the officer informed her she had failed the check, according to McCormack.
Councilor Hanson said the police report stated the officer asked for water and the decoy asked for alcohol.
McCormack will be challenging the officer’s findings and will be going before the council with a hearing.
Smoke alarm donation
The council also accepted a donation of 150 smoke alarms with 10-year sealed batteries from the American Red Cross to support the Maple Grove Fire Department’s smoke alarm programs. The donation includes future donated smoke alarms.
Some of the fire department’s programs include the Senior Smoke Alarm/Battery Replacement Program (helping make sure seniors have working smoke alarms in their homes) and Residential Smoke Alarm Outreach.
Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said in a memo to the council, “The partnership with American Red Cross is invaluable to continuing our smoke alarm programs due to the financial commitment. Acceptance of these smoke alarms will improve the safety of Maple Grove residents and the firefighters serving our community.”
Other
In other action, the council:
APPOINTED Rachael Lamsal and Emma Molls to the Arbor Committee, with terms set to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
