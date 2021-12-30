The Maple Grove City Council during its Dec. 20 meeting reviewed 10 liquor license violations.
This fall, the Maple Grove Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks for all liquor license holders within the city.
During these checks, alcohol was served to minor undercover/decoy at Benihana, El Rodeo Mexican restaurant, Holiday Inn Maple Grove, Hy-Vee Market Grille Express, the Lookout Supper Club, the Olive Garden, OMNI Brewing Company, PF Chang’s China Bistro, Riviera Maya Cantina and Restaurant and Rush Creek Golf Club.
The last license violations were in 2008 for Benihana, in 2009 for the Lookout and PF Chang’s, and in 2012 for El Rodeo and Rush Creek Golf Club. This was the first violation for several businesses since obtaining liquor licenses — Holiday Inn (2007), OMNI Brewing (2015) and Riviera Maya (2020).
The council directed the city attorney to prepare appropriate findings of fact in support of the decision to suspend the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for Benihana, El Rodeo, Holiday Inn Maple Grove, the Lookout, OMNI Brewing, PF Chang’s, Riviera Maya and Rush Creek Golf Club for two consecutive days for a first violation within a three-year period and impose a civil penalty of $2,000.
This was the second violation for Hy-Vee Market Grille Express since obtaining their liquor license in
October 2019. Olive Garden’s last violation was in November 2018.
The council directed the city attorney to prepare appropriate findings of fact in support of the decision to suspend the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for Hy-Vee and Olive Garden for five consecutive days for a second violation within any three-year period and impose a civil penalty of $2,000.
Mike Kinnan, from the Lookout, said the restaurant business has changed over the course of the pandemic. “There is a reason you have 10 people here tonight,” he said. “Our industry is changed. We don’t have seasoned employees anymore. My leaders are gone.”
He wondered if the city and businesses could work together on a better program to help reduce the number of violations, asking if the city could get a deal on buying ID scanners in bulk that businesses could then purchase from the city.
Councilor Karen Jaeger said it all starts with the owners and managers. Councilor Kristy Barnett said she would be willing to help out on a task force if one were created.
Councilor Phil Leith asked city staff if it was possible to look at what other cities are doing or to sit down with the businesses. City Administrator Heidi Nelson said, “We are certainly willing to meet and talk and look at what we’ve been doing as well as review the programs in other cities and see if there is something more or different that we could try.”
Mayor Mark Steffenson added, “We have to figure something out. Having 10 violations doesn’t work and I think that we understand the limitations on staffing these days.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.