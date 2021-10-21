The Rogers City Council on Oct. 12 recognized the Rogers Lions Club contributions to the city’s Event Center and approved the Lions Club’s rental agreement.
Noting that the Rogers Lions Club has been “an essential part of the community for the past 45-plus years,” Recreation and Facilities Director Mike Bauer said the club has donated funds annually since 2005 to support the eventual building of the Rogers Event Center in Triangle Park, funds totaling more than $433,460 to date. The ribbon-cutting was celebrated in August.
The Rogers Lions Club also provides funding for the seniors Shop Rogers bus, Shop with a Cop, Kids Sight program, and the CROSS Food Shelf, according to Bauer. The club’s fund raisers include Rockin Rogers, Breakfast with Santa, a golf tournament and food drives.
The Rogers Lions rental agreement for the Event Center specifies 30 free events per year (two meetings per month on Sunday and Thursday and six additional events per year), plus bar and kitchen storage, and cleaning fees. The Rogers Lions Club also will have a permanent wall display in the lobby, and a permanent member recognition area in the legacy garden. The agreement is written to be renewed annually in June for 25 years.
REPLACEMENT ICE RESURFACER
The council also authorized a replacement ice resurfacer in 2022, at a cost of $149,778.
Bauer noted that the Zamboni “is a critical piece of equipment for the ice arena at the Rogers Activity Center. “This piece of equipment is used to create a safe skating surface and maintain an energy-efficient ice sheet at the Activity Center,” he said.
The order for the equipment must be booked with the state bid package now to guard against continued price increases, according to Bauer.
The city’s current Zamboni has been well cared for and staff will look at options for trading it in, Bauer said. “Most of those machines are on a 10-year replacement cycles; we’re at 15 years,” Bauer said. “We’re a very busy single-sheet facility.”
CITY HALL/PUBLIC WORKS OFFICE HOURS
In other matters, the council approved a resolution establishing standard office hours for City Hall and Public Works. The item was included on the consent agenda, but Mayor Rick Ihli request that it be removed for discussion.
“I wish we could have talked about this as a group,” Ihli said. “It shouldn’t have been on the consent agenda.”
City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the city has operated for many years with alternate summer hours from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. During that period, office hours have been from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. During the rest of the year, city offices have been open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
However, Stahmer recommended that standard office hours year around be set at 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. The number of hours worked by employees will remain unchanged.
“A change to modified hours is generally seen as a useful recruitment and retention took, which is especially important as the city has faced increasingly smaller applicant pools for open positions over the past several years,” Stahmer said.
During the pandemic, Stahmer said, the city has moved toward online permits and serving people in other ways. “The majority of the cities around us have similar hours,” he said. “We are trying to provide a small incentive to employees that doesn’t cost money. We will still provide the same services.”
SEIFERT’S LAST MEETING
The council paid tribute to John Seifert, Rogers City Engineer and Public Works director, since it was Seifert’s last meeting before retiring.
Stahmer said Seifert has worked full-time for Rogers 35 years, and part-time for four years before that. “You have put in more time on the clock and mentally off the clock than any other employee,” Stahmer said, noting that Seifert played a significant role in the development of infrastructure, roads, and parks in Rogers.
Seifert has overseen all aspects of Rogers streets, parks, and utility departments, including the water, sanitary sewer, and storm water utilities.
Among the noteworthy projects on which Seifert had a major role, according to Stahmer, were the Interstate 94/Highway 101 flyover ramp; the Rogers Activity Center and ice arena; and the County Road 144 and Highway101 intersection, a $22 million project.
“John’s role on the front end was making sure we had our oar in the water when funding [was available],” Stahmer said. “I thank him for always being a problem solver when it was needed.”
Seifert’s long list of accomplishments, according to Councilor Mark Eiden, “reflect on your love for this community.”
“It’s clear as a bell,” Eiden said. “You really deliver.”
Councilor Bruce Gorecki said he appreciated Seifert’s help with the Rockin Rogers celebration. And he credited Seifert with always following the rule that it’s possible to get things done if you don’t care who takes the credit for them.
“It has been a real honor to work with you,” Ihli said. “You are a wise man. You have done so much for this city. No one will ever replace you. To me, John is ‘The Man.’ You have such a wealth of knowledge.”
