Gov. Tim Walz signed a new bonding bill into law on Oct. 15. This bill has some good news for the city of Maple Grove.
For years, Maple Grove’s city staff and council, along with state legislators, have tried to get funding to complete the Highway 610 project at Interstate 94 and for an expansion at the North Metro Gun Range.
Mayor Mark Steffenson expressed his pleasure that these projects will receive some funding.
“The city of Maple Grove is grateful for the funding received in the state bonding bill towards the completion of Highway 610 and the expansion of the North Metro Range – Regional Law Enforcement Training Facility, both important projects for the northwest metro area,” he said. “The city has advocated for these projects for several years and with this funding, we move closer to construction of these key projects. We appreciate the leadership and hard work of our state legislators to secure this funding. Thank you to Sen. Warren Limmer, Rep. Kristin Bahner and Rep. Kristin Robbins for their tireless advocacy for Maple Grove. There is more work to do to secure the remaining funding needed but we are confident we will be successful in working with our partners to complete these projects.”
The city received $13 million from the bill that will go towards the completion of the connections between Highway 610 and I-94 and with the extension of Highway 610 to County Road 30. According to Maple Grove City Administrator, the city now has $20 million for the $48 million project. The had previously received $7 million from the Regional Solicitation Surface Transportation program.
“The city of Maple Grove is pursuing additional funding through various state and federal funding programs and will continue to work with our partners at Hennepin County and MnDOT to complete this last phase of Highway 610,” Nelson added.
The bonding bill also gives $3.5 million towards the North Metro Range – Regional Law Enforcement Training Facility. The range serves 19 law enforcement agencies from local, state and federal jurisdictions. The key aspects of the expansion are the addition of training spaces for scenario-based training, focused on de-escalation and crisis intervention, according to Nelson. In addition, locker rooms and common areas will be modernized to reflect today’s police force.
“The addition of a second range may be a second phase of the expansion,” Nelson said.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.