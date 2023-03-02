Kariniemi Meadows residential, commercial lots planned in Corcoran

At the Feb. 23 Corcoran City Council meeting, the council discussed a sketch plan for a property called Kariniemi Meadows at 23185 County Road 10. The applicant, Nate Kariniemi, plans to subdivide the property into three commercial lots on the west side of the site and eight residential lots on the southwest side of the site.
“The commercial lots in this concept wrap around the Public Works facility,” Corcoran City Planner Kendra Lindal said. “So, there’s one on the north side and then what we call a flag lot directly north and east of the Public Works facility. Meaning that lot right now does not meet the minimum frontage requirements for the commercial district. Then south of Public Works is a third commercial lot.”
The applicant is developing the residential lots under open space and preservation plat standards. This means that 50% of the residential development must be preserved as open space and 50% of this open space must be an upland area.
However, this upland area doesn’t deduct flood plane. Lindal discussed wanting to change the buildable area definition to a developable area. If the city uses the term developable, flood plain would not be considered a developable area.
According to the buildable definition, a flood plain would still be considered buildable. At the meeting, Councilor Jonathan Bottema made a motion to have staff look into changing the buildable definition to developable.
This topic will have to be discussed at the next planning commission meeting before it can be voted on by the council. The commercial properties will be separated from the residential area by a creek.
The sketch plans show an “Outlot B” along County Road 10 on the west side of the creek as a separate lot. According to the city code, unbuildable outlots aren’t allowed so Outlot B either needs to be a part of Outlot A or part of Lot 9.
“Combining it with Lot 9 would be a challenge because the trail would go through that property. It’s not unheard of, but these are things to be aware of if there’s a trail easement dividing a residential property. In this case, the creek would also divide the residential property,” Lindal said.
The applicant is proposing a single public street access for the planned residential lots. The street would access off of Larsen Road, which would mean turn lanes would need to be put in on Larsen Road for public street access.
For the first two commercial lots near the Public Works facility, Hennepin County supports a shared access for the Public Works building and the two lots. The county believes commercial Lot 3 will require a separate access from the other two lots and turn lanes may be required.
Corcoran city staff felt that a public street should be constructed by the applicant so there isn’t a shared private drive between the Public Works building and the two lots. Lindal suggested the applicant should put in a cul-de-sac.
There will also be an off-road trail that runs along the Rush Creek corridor. The Parks and Trails Commission recommends a mowed grass or wood chip trail to minimize the impact on the flood plain.
There will also be a connection to County Road 19 following Rush Creek.
Kariniemi and his engineer will have to change the sketch plan to include a cul-de-sac and then bring the sketch plan back to the council to be approved
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.