Kariniemi Meadows residential, commercial lots planned in Corcoran

(Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)

A depiction of Nate Kariniemi’s proposed commercial and residential lots which would be located at 23185 County Road 10 in Corcoran.

At the Feb. 23 Corcoran City Council meeting, the council discussed a sketch plan for a property called Kariniemi Meadows at 23185 County Road 10. The applicant, Nate Kariniemi, plans to subdivide the property into three commercial lots on the west side of the site and eight residential lots on the southwest side of the site.

“The commercial lots in this concept wrap around the Public Works facility,” Corcoran City Planner Kendra Lindal said. “So, there’s one on the north side and then what we call a flag lot directly north and east of the Public Works facility. Meaning that lot right now does not meet the minimum frontage requirements for the commercial district. Then south of Public Works is a third commercial lot.”

