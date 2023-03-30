At the March 20 Albertville City Council meeting, Just For Kix dance school discussed a request for a development plan that would change the use restriction on Lot 4 of Albertville Market Place from a restaurant to a dance school. In 2007, the council approved the plans for four commercial lots at Albertville Market Place.
The city’s previously limited the use of Lot 4 to a restaurant use. Lot 4 is currently the Villas Restaurant site, and the owner of Villas Restaurant has requested to sell the building to Just For Kix.
The city determined that the site has enough parking for the dance school. The number of parking spaces was figured out by an aerial photo and the lot was determined to have 107 parking spaces.
“The parking lot needs to be re-stripped, there’s conditions with the parking lot that have to be improved. Also, stipulating that they have to reactivate the property owners association and do improvements along the private street,” City Planner Al Brixius said.
The parking lot will need five disability stalls and the streetlights in the area need to be repaired. There will also be renovations to the building and the final layout will include a lobby, three dance studios, a storage room, and restrooms.
The owners of Just For Kix, Cindy Clough and Steve Clough, are a married couple who founded the company over 40 years. Just For Kix first opened in Brainerd, and now the company has expanded to many different states since it first started.
“We have roughly 30,000 kids in 14 states. We would be very excited, we have a strong program in St. Michael-Albertville,” Steve Clough said.
Just For Kix has many different dance studio locations in Minnesota including St. Michael, Medina, Elk River, Osseo, St. Cloud, and more. Dance classes at the Albertville location will be Mondays through Thursdays and occasionally on Fridays and Saturdays.
Classes will be 30 minutes to an hour and a half long and will happen between the times of 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be around 10 to 18 kids per class.
Clough said that they looked at the available properties in Albertville several months ago and that the Villa Restaurant and a bank were the two commercial lots that piqued their interest. Steve Clough said the reasons for them deciding to go with the site of the Villa Restaurant, was because of size and location.
Council members Aaron Cocking and Rob Olson expressed that they didn’t want to give up the lot’s designation as a restaurant and that Just For Kix could be built on one of the vacant lots at Albertville Market Place or another location.
“So, help me through the location, because that’s the thing that stuck out to me. A restaurant seems to make sense on the interstate because they’re driving, they’re hungry, they pull off and it’s right there,” Cocking said.
Cindy Clough said that they want to have visibility to the Albertville community to spread the word about Just For Kix, and that’s why they chose the lot.
“I’ve changed my tune a little bit knowing that we can go next door on the same property and build it fresh (a restaurant). I want more restaurants in town, but I think obviously it could potentially just be a vacant building,” Olson said.
The motion passed by all of the council to approve the development plan to change the use restriction on Lot 4 of Albertville Marketplace so that Just For Kix dance school can use the property. The motion included the requirement to stripe the parking lot.
The closing of the sale of the Lot 4 is scheduled on or before April 30. Just For Kix plans to open the Albertville location by Nov. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.