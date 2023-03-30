At the March 20 Albertville City Council meeting, Just For Kix dance school discussed a request for a development plan that would change the use restriction on Lot 4 of Albertville Market Place from a restaurant to a dance school. In 2007, the council approved the plans for four commercial lots at Albertville Market Place.

The city’s previously limited the use of Lot 4 to a restaurant use. Lot 4 is currently the Villas Restaurant site, and the owner of Villas Restaurant has requested to sell the building to Just For Kix.

