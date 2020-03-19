Jason Foster promoted to captain in Rogers Police Department

By Sue Webber
Contributing Writer
Rogers Police Sgt. Jason Foster was promoted to the position of captain, effective March 10.
Rogers Police Chief Dan Wills said the addition of a police captain position was approved in the 2020 budget.
“We advertised for this position internally and received a high level of interest from those who met the qualifications to apply,” Wills said, at the March 10 Rogers City Council meeting. Interviews with the candidates were conducted on Feb. 28, with Wills, and two outside police administrators, and was observed by Assistant City Administrator Stacy Scharber. At the conclusion of that process, Foster was selected for the promotion.
“It was a very good comprehensive and objective process,” Wills said.
“Jason is widely respected amongst his peers, both within and outside of our agency, and has earned the respect of our community through his compassionate policing and competent leadership. Jason will be a tremendous asset to the administration team of our police department.”
Mayor Rick Ihli said, “We are very pleased you have been given this position. We’re very proud of you and happy you are here.”
Foster has been an officer with the Rogers Police Department since January 2002, and was selected as its first police sergeant in 2004. During his tenure, he has served in a variety of roles and assignments, to include Acting Chief of Police on two occasions.
Most recently, Foster served as the interim chief of police in Rogers, following the resignation of former Police Chief Jeff Beahen on Jan. 27, 2019, until Wills became chief in July 2019.
In addition to serving as interim chief for five months in 2019, Foster has served as acting chief in Rogers twice in the past: after the departure of former Police Chief Keith Oldfather, and prior to the hiring of former Police Chief Jeff Luther.
Before coming to Rogers in 2002, Foster had two years of experience as a deputy in Hubbard county and for one year was appointed the chief of police in Nevis, Minn.
Foster has a degree in criminal justice from Bemidji State University.
