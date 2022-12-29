Maple Grove City Council members Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith were recognized for their time serving the city during the City Council meeting on Dec. 19.
Each were presented with a plaque to honor their years of service to the city.
Maple Grove City Council members Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith were recognized for their time serving the city during the City Council meeting on Dec. 19.
Each were presented with a plaque to honor their years of service to the city.
Karen Jaeger
During her 24 years on the City Council, Jaeger never missed a single meeting.
She has served as a liaison to the Lake Quality Commission, Planning Commission, Park Board and Arbor Committee. Jaeger has also been a city representative to the Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Commissions and the Northwest Hennepin League of Municipalities.
Mayor Mark Steffenson said, “Karen has been an incredibly strong supporter of Maple Grove over her nearly quarter of a century of service that has greatly benefited our community. We are very thankful for your service and commitment.”
Jaeger has been a supporter of the DARE program and National Night Out.
“In the 24 years I’ve been on here, we’ve had governs here such as when we were working on getting the hospital here,” she said. “We’ve had so much going on. It’s been wonderful working with all these people.”
Phil Leith
During his 20 years serving the city, Leith has been on the City Council (16 years), the Planning Commission (four years) and the Citizen Long-Range Improvement Committee (two years).
He has also served as a liaison to the Park Board.
Mayor Steffenson said, “You have been a dedicated public servant as well, Phil. You have been actively involved in everything the city has done. And you’ve helped lead us to a great success in the city.”
Leith’s top priorities have been public safety, businesses and running the city in a cost-effective manner.
He is also involved with the Maple Grove Lions Club.
“I’ve seen a lot of changes,” Leith said. “It’s been fun. Thank you. I hope everybody keeps up the good work.”
He thanked residents, fellow council members, commission and board members, and city staff.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.